5 reasons every child should participate in co-curricular activities

By Pankaj Kumar Singh

Education isn’t limited to homework and the classroom. It holds power to transform capabilities into abilities for students to discover talent within them. Co-curricular activities are those which go hand-in-hand with regular activities to augment a child’s overall development.

Education is a vast concept that cannot be constrained within the four walls of a classroom. The core aim of education is to nurture scholarly, physical, moral and social advancement. All-round advancement must be accomplished through legitimate training and control. Training demands a constant dedication in shaping faculties, understanding curriculums, identifying the need of a child and so on. To accomplish these goals, there is a prime need to strike a harmony between syllabus, educational programs, books and co-curricular exercises.

Co-curricular activities are defined as activities that complement the curricular or main syllabus. This should be an important part and parcel of educational institutions for developing a student’s personality as well as for strengthening classroom learning. Co-curricular activities have gained wide support while catering to cultural, social and aesthetic development of the child. This can be sports, debates, dance, singing, drawing, art, crafts, photography, writing and reading. Honesty and lucidity in dialect and identity are bolstered by these exercises. It creates coordination, change, impromptu articulation and so forth within the same age group at different levels.

Co-curricular activities are very important because this gives young boys and girls the ability to mould their lives to become well-rounded people. The benefits of adopting co-curricular activities cannot be described within a few pointers.

Overall personality enhancement

Co-curricular activities enhance the advancement of a child, increasing their ability to deal with varied situations.

Building confidence

The objective of co-curricular exercises is to provide a better sense of confidence in children along with installing a feeling of sportsmanship, encouraging collaboration and practicing solidarity. It creates a feeling of self-assurance, while learning to work together as a team.

Developing special skills

Co-curricular activities help students to develop their minds and give them an opportunity to develop their skills and talent. Competitions that are organised can create a competitive environment and help them to work more sensibly.

Better academic results

Research shows that children pursing hobbies tend to achieve better results in their studies as it aids their minds to grow. This helps them to balance co-curricular and academic activities in a much better manner. They also learn the value of time management and efficiency.

Sense of responsibility

When students are given responsibility or a task to handle at an early age, they get more efficient in handling various situations later in life. This fosters a sense of responsibility and accountability. Co-curricular exercises help a student prepare for what’s to come. Co-curricular exercises are especially great at giving children an opportunity to work in groups and learn early management skills.

(The writer is Managing Director, Cambridge Montessori Preschool.)