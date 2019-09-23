5 ways to teach kids about climate change

The world recently witnessed what turned out to be a massive, historical protest on climate change, the Global Climate Strike, on September 20, 2019. With global heating impact only aggravating with time, people across the world, from children to adults, took to the streets to address the urgency of the issue.

Not just activists, each of us need to be equally aware of and responsible towards saving the planet, including your kids who will eventually have to bear the brunt of it if we continue to be negligent. But the concept of climate change may be new to your child and with exposure to all kinds of information from various corners, your little one utterly confused and paranoid.

Here are some simple ways in which you can introduce climate change to kids and get them involved in sustainable practices.

Explain what is climate change

The first step is to explain to kids what climate change is all about. And while you do so, don’t bombard them with too many facts but educate in an age-appropriate manner. Break down the concept and explain in simple terms. Instead of gathering information from social media posts or WhatsApp forwards, your explanation should be based on proper scientific evidence. Climate change, of course, is having an adverse impact on the planet but don’t overwhelm them with too many scary details.

Share stories of activists

Talk to your child about how young activists such as Greta Thunberg, Lesein Yes or Lilly Platt, among others are raising awareness about climate change and inspiring millions of people worldwide. You can also get them to read books or watch videos on climate change to help them understand the concept better.

Expose kids to nature

To help your child really come to terms with the seriousness of the issue, he or she should be encouraged to interact with nature more. Let them experience the beauty of it all by taking them on trips and playing outdoors. Explain to them that climate change is a threat to all the things they like about their natural surroundings and therefore, needs to be protected.

Adopt eco-friendly practices at home

Just educating your child about climate change is not enough. You also need to follow eco-friendly practices at home, like limiting use of plastics, avoid wastage of natural resources, recycling, gardening and so on. Teach them the value of sustainable living.

Plan activities

To get your child more involved, you can plan some activities with your kids and also their friends around climate change like collecting plastic bags or planting trees.