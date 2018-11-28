20 classic riddles to try with your kids

These classic riddles are quite addictive and great to keep kids engaged!



Which word is spelt incorrectly in every dictionary?

The word ‘Incorrectly’.

Is it possible for anyone to go without sleep for 10 days?

Yes, because we all sleep at night and not during the day.

It’s full of keys but can’t open any door. What is it?

A piano.

What is as large as an elephant but has no weight?

The shadow of an elephant.

You can hear me, but can’t see me, and I won’t answer unless spoken to. What am I?

An echo.

A doctor and a boy go fishing. The boy is the doctor’s son, but the doctor isn’t his father. Who is the doctor?

His mother.

What belongs to you but is used more by others?

Your name.

What gets wet as it dries?

A towel.

What comes once in a minute, twice in a moment, but never in a thousand years?

The letter M.

What begins with the letter ‘t’, is full of ‘t’ and finishes with ‘t’?

A teapot with tea in it.

What weighs more—one pound cotton or one pound iron?

They weigh the same—one pound.

I have a face and two hands but no arms or legs. What am I?

A clock.

Which month has 28 days?

All months have 28 days.

Where will you find Friday before Thursday?

In a dictionary.

What goes up but never comes down?

Age.

If you throw a white stone into a red sea, what will happen to it?

It will become wet.

What has four legs, but cannot walk?

A table.

I fly all day long, but don’t go anywhere. What am I?

I am a flag.

I am bought for eating, but nobody eats me. Why?

Because I am a plate.

If you are travelling north in an electric train, which way is the smoke from the train going?

Nowhere. There’s no smoke in an electric train.