Christmas 2021: List of stocking stuffer ideas for kids

While the holiday season brings with it happiness and cheer, perhaps one of the happiest moments of a child’s life is when they receive exciting Christmas day presents, especially in stockings!

‘Stocking stuffers’ or small Christmas presents don’t have to be grand and expensive, they only need to be filled with love and affection.

Especially gifts for kids, once the holiday season rolls around, people are spoilt for choice and don’t know what to buy. If you’re one of those people this winter, you’ve come to the right place. We have curated a list of gift ideas for children that they’ll love and will keep them occupied for hours. Take a look here:

Board Games

The ever ubiquitous board games are the life of family gatherings, the anchor to every antakshari suggestion and the saviour of long powercuts. While you’ll need a bigger sized stocking to stuff this gift in, young children do great with visual stimuli and will be perfectly happy with one. There are numerous age-appropriate board games and you can choose one based on your child’s interest in movies, books or art!

Hot chocolate bombs

Extremely fun and delicious, hot chocolate bombs were all the rage last winter. The enthusiasm seems to have continued into this year as social media platforms are still flooded with videos where kids are having a gala time dunking hot chocolate bombs in cups of steaming milk. Shaped like spherical balls, the chocolate covered domes are filled with marshmallows, sugar and cocoa powder, making you a cuppa is less than a minute. You can make them at home with healthy ingredients as well.

Silicone or wood teethers for babies

For Christmas presents, sometimes sensibility is the way to go. New parents know how difficult it is when their babies are teething and they feel like latching onto everything solid that they see. Teethers are a perfect way to keep them distracted as well as entertained! Non toxic materials such as wood or silicone are the way to go for little babies.

Headband bundles

This one’s for all the little girls who sport tiny fringes or fly-away hairs from a very young age. These Christmas stocking stuffers will be a life-saver for a new mother who might be losing a thousand scrunchies for her daughter at all times. Look for comfortable elastics and non-irritating fabric to ensure that the baby’s head is protected at all times.

Colouring books

An opportunity to encourage all the kids that you know to explore their inner artists, colouring books are a great way to build concentration and make kids interested in creative pursuits. In this present day and age of technology, when most children already own electronic devices, colouring books may be a welcome addition to their life.

Colourful socks

Serving as both a colourful change to their wardrobe and keeping them warm, good quality socks are a necessary part of a child’s wardrobe. Whether they are an infant, toddler or a child, keeping their feet sufficiently warm will ensure they don’t catch a cold in the cold holiday months. Look for warm, fuzzy comfortable socks with their favourite animated toons or characters. They will be sure to love it!

Stuffed animals

A holiday quintessential for ages, stuffed animals are a great gift option for kids across all ages. Who doesn’t appreciate a big, fluffy stuffed animal?

Ice cream moulds

Ice cream, jell-o or popsicle moulds are a perfect gift for the ever curious kid, who is constantly trying to find their way across the kitchen. If you have a child (or know one) who’s showing interest in the culinary arts, perhaps giving them silicon ice cream moulds are a good place to start. A fun activity for the entire family, making and setting ice cream or popsicles are a great way to bond with children and make them feel like they have accomplished something.

