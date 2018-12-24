Christmas 2018: 10 children’s books on the festival

Does your child know why we celebrate Christmas? Or the traditions associated with it? We bring you 10 books on Christmas that you can introduce to your children to help them know more about the festival.

A Boy Called Christmas by Matt Haig

Described as “Lemony Snicket meets Elf,” this story revolves around a boy named Nikolas, who travels to the North Pole in search for his missing father. On his way, he encounters serious threats but eventually manages to end with a dose of Christmas cheer.

The Girl Who Saved Christmas by Matt Haig

This book narrates the story of Amelia, the first child to have ever received a Christmas present. Owing to her family’s misfortune, she ends up in a workhouse. And Father Christmas fails to help her despite all efforts. But hope is finally restored.

Christmas in the Manger by Nola Buck and Felicia Bond

This book is a sweet and lyrical telling of the first Christmas, and is a great way to introduce children to the Nativity story. The book is rich in colourful illustrations.

Dream Snow by Eric Carle

This book is about a farmer, who naps on Christmas Eve and dreams of a snowstorm blanketing his farm, and then wakes up to find that his wish has been fulfilled. He then creates a musical celebration for children everywhere.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr Seuss

Written in rhymed verse with beautiful illustrations, this book is about Grinch, who steals Christmas-themed items from people’s homes to put an end to the festival.

The Legend of the Poinsettia by Tomie dePaola

An adaptation of a Mexican legend, this book is about a young girl, who presents the gift of a poinsettia to the Christ Child, making it Mexico’s flor de la Nochebuenao-flower of the Holy Night.

The Snowman by Raymond Briggs

This classic is about a little boy, who sets out on an adventure with his animated snowman, though a Winter Wonderland.

Enid Blyton’s Christmas Stories

This classic collection narrates a host of stories about Santa Claus and his helpers to a family putting up their tree. There is mystery and magic, laughter and mischief in these stories that children would really enjoy reading.

The Twelve Days of Christmas illustrated by Emma Randall

With illustrations to complement the lyrics to this classic carol, festive artwork and jolly characters, this book brilliantly captures all the merriment of the popular Yuletide tune. The book offers a fine blend of the classic and contemporary and is a perfect read for the modern reader.

The Little Reindeer by Nicola Killen

This book revolves around a little girl, who wanders outside to find a lost reindeer, after which, the two of them set off on a Christmas adventure that they never forget.