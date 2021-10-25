Children’s books: The Christmas Pig by J.K. Rowling

Joanne Kathleen Rowling or J.K Rowling, of the Harry Potter franchise fame, has written a new children’s novel called The Christmas Pig. It chronicles the story of a little boy called Jack, and his beloved toy, Dur Pig, and the toy that replaces Dur Pig when he’s lost on Christmas eve – the Christmas Pig. Together, Jack and the Christmas Pig embark on a magical journey to seek something lost, and to save the best friend Jack has ever known.

According to the press release, the book is a heartwarming adventure about one child’s love for his most treasured thing, and how far he will go to find it. It is a tale for the whole family to fall in love with, from one of the world’s greatest storytellers.

The book is being published by Hachette India and is available in a hardback edition, full-colour jacket, featuring nine black-and-white spreads and decorative inside art from renowned illustrator, Jim Field.

J.K. Rowling is the author of the seven Harry Potter books, which have sold over 500 million copies, been translated into over 80 languages, and made into eight blockbuster films. She also wrote three short series companion volumes for charity, including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which later became the inspiration for a new series of films. Harry’s story as a grown-up was later continued in a stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which J.K. Rowling wrote with playwright Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany.

In 2020, she returned to publishing for younger children with the fairy tale The Ickabog, which she initially published for free online for children in lockdown, later donating all her book royalties to help vulnerable groups affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

