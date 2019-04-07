Check out these children’s books on the magic of dragons

Children love stories about dragons. Here are some books to get them hooked to the magic of storytelling.

My Father’s Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett (Age: 8+)

Elmer Elevator has his knapsack ready as he prepares to rescue a baby dragon from Wild Island. As a stowaway on a ship, he meets several exotic animals. This classic children’s book, first published in 1948, was followed by two sequels, Elmer and the Dragon and The Dragons of Blueland.

Witch With an Itch: Dragon v Dinosaur by Helen Baugh (Age: 4+)

These warring twins, who both want to win at all costs, are plagued by a mysterious itch and learn to work together in this fun picture book as they transform into a dueling dragon and dinosaur. Wonderfully illustrated by Deborah Allwright.

How to Train Your Dragon by Cressida Cowell (Age: 8+)

Enjoy this book that inspired the hit movie series with your kids. Meet Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, the quiet scion of Chief of the Hairy Hooligans, who tries to pass an initiation test by training a dragon. Can he do it, without being violently torn apart?

There’s a Dragon in Your Book by Tom Fletcher (Age: 3+)

Musician, YouTube star and bestselling author of The Dinosaur That Pooped series, Tom Fletcher’s delightful book starts with an egg, from which a baby dragon hatches. All’s well till he gives one of his flammable sneezes!

There’s No Dragon in This Story by Lou Carter (Age: 3+)

Nobody wants the poor old dragon in their story, not Goldilocks, not Hansel and Gretel! But Dragon isn’t giving up!

How to Catch a Dragon by Caryl Hart (Age: 4+)

Albie’s in for an adventure of a lifetime as he visits the library, where his new knightly friend and he encounter trolls, bears and a monster, as they go looking for a dragon.