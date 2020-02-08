Children’s books of February 2020

Children’s books of 2020 (Image designed by Rajan Sharma) Children’s books of 2020 (Image designed by Rajan Sharma)

To encourage your child to read, here are some books by Indian authors of February 2020 that you can pick from for your child. Take a look:

India in Space (Age 9+)

This book talks about India’s contribution to space technology in the past decades, and highlights India’s missions and achievements in space. Published by Harper Collins

Stories of Courage and Valour: From India and the World by Chitra Sounder (Age 9+)

As the title suggests, the book narrates inspiring stories of both famous and little-known heroes, from Shravan to Razia Sultana. Published by Harper Collins

Mini’s Questions by Nandini Nayar (Age 6+)

Five-year-old Mini keeps her family busy with her why and where, when and who. The family gradually learns the importance of Mini’s questions. Published by Harper Collins

The Song at the Heart of the River by Ishani Naidu (Age 5+)

This picture book introduces the reader to kids who make paper-boats, and animals who make their homes along the bank of the river. Published by Harper Collins

Croak by Kavitha Punniyamurthi (Age 6+)

A frog eats up the teacher’s lunch, and sits on his chair. But the teacher won’t fall for the students’ pranks. Published by Pratham Books

The Mighty (Little) Hunter by Shals Mahajan (Age 8+)

The protagonist goes off hunting but gets lost along the way. How will the hunter find the way home now? Published by Pratham Books

Who’s That in the Mirror by Shalini Srinivasan (Age 6+)

Who’s that in the mirror? Manasa is going to do what she does best — find out.

Twice as Tall by Rakesh Khanna (Age 8+)

Muthulakshmi P is growing quite tall but what if she grows up to be too tall, beyond what people expect? Published by Pratham Books

I love Me by Menaka Raman (Age 8+)

Rubina moves to a new home but she does not know anybody yet. Nobody wants to play with her. Published by Pratham

The Best of Tenali: Tales of Wit and Adventure by Toonz Animation India Pvt Ltd (Age 8+)

The book is packed with 10 stories of wit and wisdom from the adventures of Tenali Raman, shrewd Rajguru, silly Tingary and Tenali’s pet cat Sundar. Published by Puffin Books

Young Adult:

Candid Tales: India on a Motorcycle by Adithi Rao

This book revolves around Candida, who travelled across India from its southernmost tip to Kashmir. She travelled through sun and storm, all alone on a bike for the love of adventure. Published by Harper Collins

