Children’s books by Indian authors released in September 2019

Here’s a list of the latest children’s books by prominent Indian authors released in September 2019 that you can pick for your child.

Ha…Ha…Hasya! by Ashok Rajagopalan (Age 11+)

The book is about the king of asuras Hasyasura who, along with his subjects, turns up unarmed and jolly on being confronted by the devas. As the story unfolds, you find out what the king is actually up to. Published by Tulika Publishers

Can You? by Sheela Preuitt & Praba Ram (Age 7+)

Can you taste with your toes or see with your ears? This picture book informs your child about some of the animals who can. Published by Tulika Publishers

31 Fantastic Adventures in Science: Women Scientists of India by Aashima Dogra (Age 10+)

This book will take your child through the inspiring journeys of 31 women scientists, who are trailblazers across various subjects, from the wonders of nature to giant machines. Published by Puffin

Being Gandhi by Paro Anand (Age 11+)

This book of fiction explores the idea of Gandhi and his teachings in today’s times through the experiences of a child. Published by Harper Collins

Mukesh Starts a Zoo by Ruskin Bond (Age 5+)

As the title suggests, Mukesh decides to start a zoo with the help of his friend Teju. The friends work hard to find animals and make enclosures in the zoo. Published by Puffin

Gandhi in 150 Anecdotes by Arthy Muthanna Singh (Age 8+)

This book brings alive some interesting anecdotes about Mahatma Gandhi, tracing his evolution from a shy boy to one the most inspiring leaders of the world. Published by Puffin

Nadya: A Graphic Novel by Debasmita Dasgupta (Age 13+)

Nadya, a 13-year-old girl, is happy and loved by her parents. But one day, things start to fall apart and her parents decide to part ways. The book follows Nadya’s journey as she overcomes the pain of loss and separation. Published by Scholastic India

