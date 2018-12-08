7 books to introduce kids to the wonders of space

Kids are fascinated by space and have a range of questions that may get difficult for you to answer. Here is a list of books that help you satisfy the curiosity of these little explorers.

Goodnight Spaceman (Age: 4+)

Two little boys, who are crazy about space, are about to go on an adventure in this book by Michelle Robinson, illustrated by Nick East, taking you and your child with them. Taking inspiration from astronaut Tim Peake and his sons, it’s a great book for little explorers. If your child has been asking questions about space, they are sure to enjoy this book, talking about rockets and launch pads.

Bhoomi’s Story (Age: 3+)

In this delightful book, which your child will probably ask you to read aloud repeatedly, Bhoomi or planet earth plays games with her friend, the moon, introducing your child to the concept of night and day, star patterns, etc. Put together by authors and illustrators Anushka Kalro, Rajasee Ray, author Shubhangi Goel and illustrator Sankhalina Nath, this book is part of First Look Science series, a result of a classroom project with ‘Srishti’, Bengaluru.

Man on the Moon (Age: 3+)

The first moon landing in 1969 was an amazing first for mankind. This book by Anastasia Suen tells the story in pictures, perfect to introduce your toddler to the magical event that shaped history. Who knows, you may be inspiring a future explorer, like astronauts Mike Collins, Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong.

First Space Encyclopaedia (Age: 6+)

Gift your child their first space encyclopaedia, from DK Publishing, which he or she can revisit as they grow older and learn to read independently. Packed with facts, quizzes and great photography, it’s sure to draw you in as you explore the galaxy and our neighbouring planets, learning about space travel and visiting observatories.

Little Kids First Big Book of Space (Age: 4+)

This wonderful book, from National Geographic Little Kids First Big Book series, is a great starting point to talk to kids about space, filled with colourful illustrations and simple text. A comprehensive book on space, it introduces kids to the planets in our solar system, explains dwarf planets, comets and asteroid belts, besides spaceships and more.

What’s Out There? A Book about Space (Age 5+)

It can get difficult answering all of your child’s questions-What is the sun made of? What causes night and day? Fortunately, this book by Lynn Wilson, a Grosset & Dunlap All Aboard Book, is perfect to introduce little astronauts to the wonders of space. Get ready to learn about planets, stars and comets!

Read It Yourself with Ladybird Astronauts (Age 5+)

If your child has just begun reading, they would enjoy this introduction to space. Tjis books answers questions about what astronauts do in space, while talking about rockets and space stations. The series also inspires confidence in kids on their reading skills.