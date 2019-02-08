6 children’s books where the lead characters are dyslexic

Dyslexia is a learning difficulty that causes problems with reading, writing and spelling. While it is a common disability, there is lack of awareness and prejudice surrounding it. Here are six children’s books with dyslexic protagonists who not only overcome their struggles but discover their true creativity and talent in the process.

Advertising

1. Fish in a Tree by Lynda Mullaly Hunt (Age: 8+)

This book follows Ally who smartly hides her inability to read in school by creating disruptive distractions. It is her new teacher Mr Daniels who discovers the creative kid underneath the troublemaker.

2. Close of Famous by Joan Bauer (Age:10+)

The book narrates a heartwarming tale about 12-year-old Foster McKee, who dreams of having her own cooking show on television. McKee also faces difficulty in learning to read.

3. My Name Is Brain Brian (Age: 8+)

Brian mixes up things and spells letters backwards, something children in his school make fun of. He learns he is dyslexic. In his sixth grade, when he spells his name as ‘Brain’, a teacher comes forward to help.

4. It’s Called Dyslexia by Jennifer Moore-Mallinos and Nuria Roca (Age: 5+)

This is part of a book series called Live and Learn, written from the point of view of a child with dyslexia. This book is about a girl who ends up hating school because of her disability, until she gets help and discovers her true talent.

5. Hank Zipzer by Henry Winkler and Lin Oliver (Age: 6+)

An alter ego of Winkler himself, Hank Zipzer is an otherwise ‘normal’ kid with a learning difference. Once while watching TV, when the programme directory scrolls too quickly for the boy to figure out things, he decides to take apart the cable box to slow down the crawl.

Advertising

6. The Alphabet War: A story of Dyslexia by Dianne Robb (Age: 4+)

For Adam, whose teacher wants him to learn the alphabets, they seem all jumbled up. Soon, he has to learn about words and there begins the alphabet war.