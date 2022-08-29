Soha Ali Khan shares a special trick on how to make kids fold their own clothes

When it comes to giving a sneak-peek into the childhood years of the next generation of Pataudi kids, Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan always manage to leave netizens in awe by sharing glimpses of birthday celebrations, festivals and other such adorable moments.

One of the vital tasks as a mother is to teach your kids life skills at a young age. And it may come with difficulties, but not if you make it fun, and Soha did just that.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Recently, the mom took to Instagram to share a video clip wherein Inaaya, her five-year-old daughter, was seen folding her own clothes. There was, however, a little trick that Soha revealed for other parents who want their children to contribute to household chores.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Pretty simple, yet super efficient, right?

So, make folding clothes enjoyable for your child with this easy-to-make shirt-folding board that requires only two things: a cardboard and a duct tape.

Step 1: Start by cutting up some old cardboard boxes. You’ll need to cut six large sheets of equally-sized cardboard.

Step 2: Place a folded shirt/t-shirt on top of them and trace the outline. Cut all six cardboards to the same dimensions as your child’s shirt/t-shirt.

Advertisement

Step 3: Lay them out in a 2/3 grid spaced at about a quarter inch from each other. Apply duct tape to the front and back of each of the top row edges.

Step 4: Number out the boxes to make it easier for your kid to follow the correct folding method.

And voila! Your kid is ready to master the art of folding clothes like a pro.

Advertisement

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.