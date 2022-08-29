scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Soha Ali Khan shares a special trick on how to make kids fold their own clothes

Soha turns the tedious job of folding clothes into a fun activity for her child Inaaya, with this easy-to-make shirt-folding board that requires only two things: cardboard and a duct tape.

Soha Ali KhanSoha Ali Khan shares trick to make folding clothes fun for your kid. (Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

When it comes to giving a sneak-peek into the childhood years of the next generation of Pataudi kids, Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan always manage to leave netizens in awe by sharing glimpses of birthday celebrations, festivals and other such adorable moments.

One of the vital tasks as a mother is to teach your kids life skills at a young age. And it may come with difficulties, but not if you make it fun, and Soha did just that.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Recently, the mom took to Instagram to share a video clip wherein Inaaya, her five-year-old daughter, was seen folding her own clothes. There was, however, a little trick that Soha revealed for other parents who want their children to contribute to household chores.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Pretty simple, yet super efficient, right?

So, make folding clothes enjoyable for your child with this easy-to-make shirt-folding board that requires only two things: a cardboard and a duct tape.

Step 1: Start by cutting up some old cardboard boxes. You’ll need to cut six large sheets of equally-sized cardboard.

Step 2: Place a folded shirt/t-shirt on top of them and trace the outline. Cut all six cardboards to the same dimensions as your child’s shirt/t-shirt.

Advertisement

Step 3: Lay them out in a 2/3 grid spaced at about a quarter inch from each other. Apply duct tape to the front and back of each of the top row edges.

Step 4: Number out the boxes to make it easier for your kid to follow the correct folding method.

And voila! Your kid is ready to master the art of folding clothes like a pro.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter
Advertisement

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 11:00:48 am
Next Story

‘I accept that I am feeling anxious’: Kriti Sanon on how she manages anxiety; expert shares some tips

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rupee slips to 80.15 against US dollar, Sensex trades 800 points lower

Rupee slips to 80.15 against US dollar, Sensex trades 800 points lower

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Landslide in Kerala: two dead, three missing

Landslide in Kerala: two dead, three missing

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

‘Ram Katha’ at Raj Bhavan: Rajasthan governor’s move faces objections

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement