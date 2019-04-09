Things that are gradually disappearing from evolving classrooms

By Harshita Mann

Advertising

When everything around us is changing, it is justified to expect that our education system and school classrooms will also require to change. A few years ago, the definition of education was associated with a closed classroom of brick and mortar, teachers in front of blackboards and chalks and books. However, as we are progressing and becoming a part of the global world which is consuming technology on a huge scale, the face of education is also evolving. With these changes, there are a number of things which will vanish from our classrooms.

Lesson delivery

Teachers standing in front of a class to deliver a lesson expecting all the students to grasp the same concept with the same intellect will diminish rapidly. The understanding and grasping power of each student differs and top schools are going to address this with the help of tools and technologies to impart personalised learning based on individual capacity.

Traditional timetables

Traditional timetables that used to be all about subject or textbook curriculum teaching is also going to evolve. In the modern era, we need students to develop beyond textbook knowledge. Hence, schools are going to provide a window for classes where students express themselves and learn more about themselves and the world around them in various ways and timetables. These could be in open and flexible classes and timings, where students pursue their area of interest.

Advertising

Mode of assessment and examinations

With technology creeping into the education industry, changes in the way of conducting and assessing tests will also occur. Teachers can now employ artificial intelligence in order to prepare and assess assignments. This will save teachers valuable time to focus more on providing personalised feedback and monitoring students’ progress better.

Traditional textbooks

The concept of school bags is also going to transform with time. There has always been a debate around the burden of school bags and their weight on children’s physical development. However, as we incorporate technology in our education system, the concept of physical textbooks and notebooks will be replaced with e-books or web resources that are easily accessible via mobile devices.

Rote learning over concept-based learning

Almost all top schools are realising that education is no more about rote learning and mugging up information. They understand how important it is to make students grasp concepts rather than feed them with information and facts. Consequently, the education system is going to be immensely based on conceptual learning.

Traditional libraries

Libraries that used to be all books and tables and huge dusty bookshelves are going to become obsolete. The modern library will become a place where both students and teachers can come and relax, read while accessing gadgets and devices, edit videos, print in 3D and also become a place of discussion between students and teachers.

Schools banning gadgets and WiFi

We all have studied in schools which have been kept isolated of internet, mobile phones and gadgets. However, the future schools are not going to follow the same age old rules. The students will no longer be reprimanded for carrying mobile phones to schools and be taught academic honesty and internet safety and responsibility, while being welcomed to create content online.

(The writer is Director, Lancers International School.)