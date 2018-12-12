How to make your child a confident communicator

By Kartik Bajoria

With an estimated 500 million young students, India has one of the world’s largest student populations in the world. While all our young wards try to outdo each other, there are only a finite number of ‘good’ indigenous colleges, and with rising cut-offs and an increasing number of applicants to a similar set of colleges abroad, it is almost impossible for a student to distinguish himself or herself from their peers. This high-pressure and performance-packed atmosphere has necessitated the one and only facet of a student that will make them stand-out, and that is, becoming great communicators!

Start writing young

As parents, educators, and guardians, it is essential that we develop in our young wards, the ability to express themselves clearly and effectively. This begins with learning how to write well. Writing, contrary to popular belief, is much less about using big fancy words, and more about communicating a person’s thoughts, succinctly. If we can get young students into the habit of writing from an early age, we will empower them to express their true thoughts.

Writing will enable students to communicate ideas, opinions, and their vivid imaginations beautifully at school, which will directly help them in performing better in various subjects ranging from English to History, Geography, etc. Also, as they become senior, it will aid them in articulating their feelings clearly and convincingly in a slew of situations. Let’s suppose a senior student at school is asked to organise a carnival on campus. Knowing how to write well will enable that student to communicate with possible sponsors through emails, with potential exhibitors through presentations and proposals.

Later still, while applying to colleges abroad, a process that requires students to write detailed essays about their lives and goals, instead of seeking help from Academic/Admissions Counsellors, they will be able to articulate their own thoughts and stand an infinitely better chance of acceptance.

Start speaking young

Similar to writing young, we owe it to our children to get them to start speaking from an early age. For most children, public speaking comes naturally. The sooner we can organically get our children to interact with, and express themselves before groups of people, the more self-confident they will become and the less self-conscious they’ll be.

At school, this habit of public speaking will manifest in a student being able to participate in, and do well at various activities such as debates, drama and quizzing, which will ultimately add to that much-needed collection of extra-curricular achievements, vital from a college admissions standpoint. It will also be a skill that will help a student make a great first impression, be it interviewing and interacting with dignitaries who visit school, or while hosting important events at school.

Being a confident public speaker will make any student stand in great stead as the person will be able to break the ice instantly in many new social situations. This includes being interviewed for college admissions, to then being at a new college and making friends instantly. Being able to speak well in public will prove to be a differentiator from scores of others who may have better credentials, since people tend to remember those who speak well and confidently.

One might wonder how one can get a child to become a great communicator. The answer is actually rather simple. Expose students to good writing and to people who speak well. I always propagate that as people responsible for bringing up a new generation, we should embrace technology. By exposing children to videos of people who speak well, impactful speeches on various online platforms, we give them a sound foundation upon which to build. This initial orientation combined with a great communications workshop can transform the way a student expresses and will ensure that your child stands apart, and proud.

(Writer, educator and moderator, Kartik Bajoria holds workshops on creative writing and personality development at various schools.)