Check out this list of 45 picture books by Indian authors from 2018

We’ve put together an extensive list of 45 children’s picture books, by Indian authors, published in 2018.
The Manic Panic
By Richa Jha, Mithila Ananth
The Wifi has stopped working and it’s up to little Shivi to show her bored parents that there is a perfectly wonderful life to be enjoyed beyond their screen-craze. Published by Pickle Yolk Books.
The Tree Boy
By Srividhya Venkat, Nayantara Surendranath
Be careful what you wish for! Lonely Sid is transformed into one of those brainless trees he detests. Will he ever be back to being Sid again? Published by Pickle Yolk Books.
Machher Jhol
By Richa Jha, Sumanta Dey
When Gopu’s father (Baba) falls sick, the visually impaired little boy negotiates the markets and traffic of Kolkata, to reach his grandma’s house to get her to cook Baba’s favourite fish curry. Published by Pickle Yolk Books.
Puu
By CG Salamander, Samidha Gunjal
In this book on manual scavenging, a little girl struggles to find acceptance in a world that judges her on the basis of her family’s occupation. Published by Scholastic.
Pigeon Poop
By Seema Chari, Aparajita Vasudev
Pigeons Percy and Parvati decide to have some fun on a green window sill, on a winter morning. But Aunty S is waiting to shoo them off. Published by Scholastic.
Fooled You
By Debashish Majumdar, Niloufer Wadia
It’s April Fool’s Day and Rina’s got just one thing on her mind – not to get April Fooled.
Published by Scholastic India.
Pink and Blue
By Ritu Vaishnav
In this book, with quirky artwork, a m other has a conversation about gender stereotypes with her child. Published by Puffin.
The Ammuchi Puchi
By Sharanya Manivannan, Nerina Canzi
Aditya and Anjali love listening to their grandmother’s stories, particularly the scary one about the ghost in the tree. But the night their grandmother passes away, something happens that is more mysterious and magical than any story. Published by Puffin India.
Zippy Messes Up
By Anitha Balachandran
When the rain drives them indoors, Zippy and his animal friends learn a lesson in cleaning up after creating a mess. Published by HarperCollins.
The Very Wiggly Tooth
By Reshma Thapa, Canato Jimo
Bunu’s loose tooth refuses to come out! Published by Pratham Books.
The Little Red String
By Madhumita Srivastava
Nani has just finished knitting a cap and the leftover string is perfect for Moni and Viru to play with. Published by Pratham Books.
Laundry Day
By Mathangi Subramanian, Shambhavi Singh
It’s Mary’s favourite time of day, when her neighbours get together for washing day. Published by Pratham Books.
The Pottering Pig
By Rohit Kulkarni, Priya Kuriyan
Mini, the potter, finds all his beautiful pots broken and blames his pet pig Lalita (inspired by her real-life counterpart). Published by Pratham Books.
The Sunshower Song
By Vinayak Varma
The sun is shining on a rainy day and all the animals of the jungle get busy preparing for music and magic at the jackals’ wedding! Published by Pratham Books.
My City, My Dogs
By Abodh Aras, Sumedha Sah
The roads are the playground for these street dogs of Mumbai. Published by Pratham Books.
You Can’t Find Me
By Jemma Jose
Mia is great at hide-and-seek. Can you find her and the items on her Ma’s shopping list? Published by Pratham Books.
Farida Plans a Feast
By Maegan Dobson Sippy, Jayesh Sivan
Join Farida and her tiffin box as she makes animal friends along the way. Published by Pratham Books.
Under the Invisibility Cloak
By Varsha Joshi, Radhika Tipnis
What would you do if you had an invisibility cloak? Arnav and Tanisha head to the library to find out. Published by Pratham Books.
Mutthasi’s Missing Teeth
By Mamta Nainy, Debasish Sharma
Mutthasi has lost her dentures. Can Nithya help her grandmother? Published by Tota Books.
Tomato Flood
By Nitayee Parikh Sharma, Alankrita Amaya
One day, Veer and Ananya squish and squash Baba’s freshly grown tomatoes and throw them at each other. Soon, they have a bumper harvest of tomatoes. Published by Tota Books.
I Love You More
By Karishma Mahbubani, Suzzanne Rebello Naaraayan
Jay has a new bed, but can he sleep alone? He suspects his Ma doesn’t love him anymore. Published by Ms Moochie Books.
Suddenly Cow
By Sowmya Rajendran, Samidha Gunjal
It was a boring day. Till a cow appears suddenly, just when Anu is wondering what to do with her breakfast of upma. The cow continues to pop up throughout the day. Published by Ms Moochie Books.
Sera Learns to Fly
By Vinitha Ramchandani, Nirzara Verulkar
Do small creatures dare to dream? Sera, the ant does! Published by Katha.
The Adventures of Woka Chimni
By Preeti Vyas
Travel with the feisty Woka Chimni, an adorable house sparrow as she visits the Sunderbans and Pangong Lake. Published by Puffin and FunOkPlease.
The Insect Boy
By Shobha Vishwanath, Monami Roy
Creepy crawlies and winged insects disturb baby Roy, who grows up to dislike them. But one day, things change. Published by Karadi Tales.
Sadiq Wants to Stitch
By Mamta Nainy, Niloufer Wadia
Sadiq loves stitching colourful patterns on rugs, but his Ammi wants him to tend to livestock. Published by Karadi Tales.
The Tale of Babban Hajjam
By Ira Saxena, Mayukh Ghosh
Babban Hajjam wonders why barbers who go to the palace to give the king a haircut never return. When it is his turn, Babban gets his answer. Published by Karadi Tales.
Varsha’s Varnasi
By Chitra Sounder, Soumitra Ranade
The first of the City Series, the book captures the flavour of Varanasi through Varsha, a young girl out in search of her father. Published by Karadi Tales.
The Crocodile’s Tail
By Sayoni Basu, Manasi Lamba
Kumeer the crocodile wants to eat a jackal for dinner, and bullies his friend Nandu the crab into helping him. Published by Karadi Tales.
Vibhuti Cat
By Shikhandin, Shubham Lakhera
Magesh is special; he’s no good with words and his movements get jerky when he’s upset. He loves playing with his brother Vignesh and his Vibhuti Cat. But can he take Vibhuti cat to school? Published by Duckbill.
Neel on Wheels
By Lavanya Karthik, Habib Ali
Neel’s wheelchair transforms itself to fight dragons and monsters and chase away scary creatures of the night. Published by Duckbill.
Adil Ali’s Shoes
By Fawzia Gilani Williams, Niloufer Wadia
Everybody likes Adil Ali but nobody likes his worn out, patched shoes! But when his friends gift him a new pair for Eid, his old ones won’t leave him! Published by Tulika.
Soda and Bonda
By Niveditha Subramaniam
A quirky story of two friends, Soda a dog who feels like a dog and Bonda, a cat who feels like a dog! Published by Tulika.
The Colour Thief
By Stephen Aitken, Sylvia Sikundar, Sandhya Prabhat
A grouchy giant decides to scoop all colour out of the world, but a little girl who can’t see helps him see the world in a completely new way. Published by Tulika.
The Jungle Storytelling Festival
By Janaki Sabesh, Debosmita Mazumdar
The animals in the jungle, including Lion, Monkey and Tortoise are getting ready for a storytelling festival. “C-c-can I tell a story too?” asks Ostroo the ostrich. Published by Tulika.
Maoo and the Moustaches
By Arunima Chatterjee, Prabha Mallya
Maoo the kitten looks up and is terrified by Murali Mama’s thunderous moustache! Published by Tulika.
Red
By Sagar Kolwankar
A poignant story about how armed conflict ravages a child’s everyday world. Published by Tulika.
Music for Joshua
By Chatura Rao, Satwik Gade
Joshua loves music, but isn’t expecting to learn to play an instrument anytime soon, till he hears the notes of a guitar and follows a music teacher from house to house. Published by Tulika.
A home of our own
By Meghaa Aggarwal, Habib Ali
Sunehri and her friends decide to play house and put together old plates and bowls, empty packets of chips, a broken helmet…things they’ve collected while working in the city on whose streets they live. Published by Tulika.
Four
By Poile Sengupta
A cat has four legs, a chair has four legs… Four is special for Ela will be four tomorrow! Published by Tulika.
Shabana and the Baby Goat
By Samina Mishra, Roshini Pochont
Wherever Shabana goes, Kajri the little goat follows. They are best friends! But there is a problem that Shabana must solve. Published by Tulika.
I Didn’t Understand
By Mini Srinivasan, Shubham Lakhera
This story about bullying, sharing, playing is seen through the eyes of Manna, who has Down’s Syndrome.
Why the Elephant has Tiny Eyes
By Pow Aim Hailowng, Priya Kuriyan
Look Up!
By Kavitha Punniyamurthi, Ruchi Mhasane
What do Mimi and Gulu see in the sky? Laddoos, flowers, a bear… A bilingual book published by Tulika.
Little Anbu
By Christy Shoba Sudhir, K P Muraleedharan
Every day little Anbu follows Soosaiamma’s food cart. Does he get anything to eat? A bilingual book published by Tulika.