Chandrayaan 2: How to talk to your kids about the launch

By Kartik Bajoria

When asked about their ambitions, many children often cite being an astronaut. It is clear that outer space fascinates little ones and gives them the chance to wonder about the unexplored. As parents, we know it is a wonderful thing as it jumpstarts children’s imagination, which is necessary for their cognitive development.

Outer space is akin to magic not only for children, but adults as well. However, the pragmatic mind sometimes overlooks the sense of wonder but continues to be a major part of a child’s imagination. With Chandrayaan 2 making headlines, this project is gracing headlines and conversations all across the world.

With such exposure and virtual reinforcements at our behest, it is important to teach little ones about this grand success of the Indian aerospace sector. Here’s how you can break it down to them.

Why should every Indian child be well-versed about Chandrayaan?

These are exciting times for Indian space research paradigm and it is important that children understand its value. By talking to your children about Chandrayaan 2, you will help them:

· Improve their knowledge with respect to current affairs and the growth of the country. A child should be aware of what is going on in the world.

· They can leverage this knowledge to write essays or participate in debate competitions to fortify their standpoint.

· Your child’s knowledge about ongoing affairs will improve the perception of teachers and herald him/her as a child who is knowledgeable rather than merely studious.

· You will help him/her understand the importance of innovation and maybe help them craft their path to their ambitions.

· Talking about Chandryaan-2 might help your child earn those brownie points in tests and examinations.

What Is Chandrayaan 2?

Chandrayaan-2 is the successor of Chandrayaan 1 which is set to the outer space to understand the lunar patterns and send viable information back to earth. The launch took place on 22nd July, at Sriharikota.

If it lands safely on its predicted dated in September, Chandrayaan 2 will be the first of its kind in the southern pole of the moon and India will be the first country to have accomplished such a feat. ISRO will truly have a historical achievement to its name.

The satellite weighs 3447.kg and carries a suite of 14 experiments, distributed among the orbiter, the lander and rover. These three elements are meant to establish communication with each other and the ISRO HQ.

Chandrayaan 2 for kids

Let us break down the facts for kids.

· Chandryaan 2 will be the first mission to land a lunar rover near the moon’s southern pole.

· The aim of Chandrayaan 2 is to discover the moon’s southern region, map the entire area and also look for in case of any presence of lunar water.

· India will be the fourth country to soft-land on the moon, joining the league of the US, Russia, and China.

· However, the Chandryaan 2 needs to land safely for this mission to be a success. The part just before the landing when the lander separates from the main body and soft lands will decide whether the mission is successful or not.

· The Chandrayaan-2 lunar rover is known as Pragyan, weighs 27 kg and works on solar power. It has six wheels and upon a successful landing, will cover a distance of 400m on the moon.

· Similarly, Chandrayaan 2 lunar lander will help the entire vehicle to land safely.

· Chandrayaan 2’s land orbiter will be the main part that will gather information while it is 100 km above the moon’s surface. The orbiter was made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

· The entire mission will be for 14 Earth days or 1 lunar day. Chandrayaan 2 will cover 400m on the moon’s surface with speed of 1cm/sec.

Why is Chandryaan 2 so important?

· India will be the first country to have achieved such historic success in the global aerospace industry.

· It will help us understand the potential presence of lunar water ice on the surface.

· It will also open up a series of possibilities about the state of the moon and its atmosphere.

· Prime Minister exclaimed his happiness upon a successful launch, citing this historic event as a push for youngsters to invest in research, science, and innovation.

· Post the success of Chandrayaan 1 and 104 satellite launch, we can only hope that India continues its winning streak and etches a permanent place in space and research scenario across the world.

While many have glorified the western world for their innovation and growth, children have grown up marveling the quotient that other countries provide. Chandrayaan 2 is a gentle nudge that will allow them to explore the prowess of India and be proud to be a part of this country.

(Writer, educator and moderator, Kartik Bajoria holds workshops on creative writing and personality development at various schools.)