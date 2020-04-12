Can reading together help in the fight against the ongoing pandemic? Find out

Many authors and publishers, meanwhile, have collaborated to make quarantine fun for kids. These include big publishing houses like Harper Collins India, Penguin, Hachette India, Karadi Tales, Pratham Books, and of course, Scholastic India. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Many authors and publishers, meanwhile, have collaborated to make quarantine fun for kids. These include big publishing houses like Harper Collins India, Penguin, Hachette India, Karadi Tales, Pratham Books, and of course, Scholastic India. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

With schools closed and parents wondering how to keep their little ones busy, Scholastic India has come up with an interesting initiative to raise a new generation of readers. It hosts the One Nation Reading Together (ONRT), an annual event where, on a designated day, kids across the country spend twenty minutes reading for fun and participating in other activities that celebrate reading as a pleasurable and enriching experience.

In these unprecedented times, it is all the more essential to emphasise on reading, not just among kids but adults as well. To ease the strain of isolation, the publishing house is bringing back ONRT for a special self-quarantine edition. The message is simple — use reading as your superpower to fight the pandemic.

The ONRT self-quarantine edition for both kids and adults is open for a full week, from April 12, 2020 to April 19, 2020. Every participant will get a digital certificate from Scholastic India.

“Scholastic has always believed that reading can save the world. Today is no different. To beat the virus, I invite each and every teacher, parent and child to take the reading pledge and join us in One Nation Reading Together,” Scholastic India MD Neeraj Jain, said.

Here’s how you can participate:

1. There is no registration. All you have to do is upload a video.

2. Your video should not be more than two minutes.

3. Take the Scholastic pledge: ‘I read. And I will beat you, Covid-19. For India, for the world, for humanity …’ at the start of the video.

4. The video topics are — a short read-aloud of a book, your thoughts on reading, review of a book you have recently enjoyed.

5. Upload the video with the hashtag #ONRTforHumanity

6. Share the video and nominate five friends to participate.

Many authors and publishers, meanwhile, have collaborated to make quarantine fun for kids. These include big publishing houses like Harper Collins India, Penguin, Hachette India, Karadi Tales, Pratham Books, and of course, Scholastic India; and some prominent authors and illustrators like Paro Anand, Ruskin Bond, Tanu Shree Singh, Shamika Chaves, Shabnam Minwalla, Deepa Agarwal, Anupam Arunachalam, Veena Prasad, among others.

