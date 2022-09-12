scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Book by single mother explores confusing, awkward questions of parenthood

According to publishers Penguin Random House India (PRHI), "Unparenting" is a compilation of "deeply personal, engaging and often humorous" essays.

book, book for parents, Unparenting: Sharing Awkward Truths with Curious Kids, parenting books, children's books, indian express newsThe book is available for pre-order on online stores. (Photo: Amazon.in)

A new book by sexuality educator Reema Ahmad explores questions relating to sexual awareness, abuse, adult relationships and other serious, but often ignored, aspects of parenthood from a single mother’s perspective.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The book, “Unparenting: Sharing Awkward Truths with Curious Kids“, explores newer ways of bringing up children — “ways that nurture their sense of innocence and curiosity while giving them the freedom to choose their own truths”.

ALSO READ |By the Book: This week, two books on compassion towards strays and coming to terms with loss

Inspired by her own awkward journey as a confused single parent, Ahmad has addressed topics of sexuality and sexual awareness that are often brushed under the carpet by parents in general.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...

“I have witnessed through my son how curious and sensitive children can be. And no one really teach us how to handle these qualities with care and gentleness, how to let them flourish and grow wild rather than squish them with shame.

“In this book, I have attempted to hold the many awkward and outrageous questions my son has asked me over the years with a lightness that was difficult to achieve, but very rewarding in how it ensured closeness between us,” she said in a statement.

ALSO READ |‘Biggest issues parents find in kids are screen addiction, lack of physical socialising’: Author RamG Vallath

According to publishers Penguin Random House India (PRHI), “Unparenting” is a compilation of “deeply personal, engaging and often humorous” essays.

The book is available for pre-order on online stores.

Advertisement

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 05:41:44 pm
Next Story

Google now displays a countdown clock on searching ‘Ethereum Merge’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

'Factory of lies working overtime': Cong on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt

'Factory of lies working overtime': Cong on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement