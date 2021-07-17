Bolivian parents go back to class to help their kids study online

Parents attend a lesson on how to handle a smartphone for virtual home schooling for their children. (Source: getty images)

When the outbreak of COVID-19 shut their sons’ school, Bolivian street vendors Angela Poma and Lorenzo Gutierrez made big changes to help their boys Willy, 9, and Carlos, 11, adjust to online learning.

The shift online required the family to buy mobile phones and move from a rural area that only had a landline phone to the city of Viacha, 22 km (14 miles) southwest of La Paz, where they could find better internet service.

However, the parents, who are spending up to $2 a day for internet, were in the dark on how to use the new devices.

“I couldn’t even turn it on,” said Poma. “I had a phone only for calls and that’s it.”