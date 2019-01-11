As Tintin turns 90, here are five fascinating facts about the comic book hero

Tintin, the Belgian reporter created by Georges Prosper Remi who was better known as Hergé, has won fans across generations. It’s never too early to introduce your kids to the comic book hero and his eccentric friends. Here are some facts you probably didn’t know about Tintin and his creator.

Advertising

The first Tintin comic book, Tintin in the Land of Soviets, was published in 1930, introducing readers for the first time to the loyal white fox terrier Snowy, Captain Haddock and absent-minded Professor Calculus. The comics have been published in over 70 languages.

Explorers on the Moon was serialised in Tintin magazine and the comic book was published in 1954, nearly 15 years before the actual moon landing by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. Hergé reportedly did extensive research on the subject and conducted experiments for his work.

Hergé, the creator of Tintin, appears in a cameo in all the comics and onscreen as well. If you’re inspired, you could go back and try to spot him in the comics and episodes for yourself, along with the your kids, for some fun!

Hergé’s father and uncle were twins and, you guessed right, inspired the characters of the Thompson twins. Opera singer Castafiore is said to be inspired by his grandmother.

Advertising

When Hergé died at the age of 76 in 1983, he left behind the incomplete work Alph-Art. It was published three years later, with a revised edition published in 2004, ending the popular series. As he was famously quoted as saying in an interview, “To bring Tintin to life, to bring Haddock to life, Calculus, Thomson and Thompson, all the others, only I can do that, I think.”