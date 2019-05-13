How to balance vacations and studies with online learning

By Minal Anand

Summer vacations for children are definitely about leisurely activities, travel and relaxing with friends and family. But it’s also one of the best times to be productive and get ahead of your class. It may not be easy to focus on studies considering people around you may be enjoying, but it is wise to cover up the syllabus and stay ahead during vacations. This can also help in ensuring that when school re-opens after the break, children can easily slip back into study mode without a long adjustment period.

While joining regular classes may be difficult during vacations as it is common to miss the classes due to travel plans, children now have the option to take online learning during this time. This ensures they can take classes anytime, anywhere as per their convenience. Even while travelling, online learning is a great option to study because all you need is your portable devices or laptop and you are set.

Today, there are many new age digital platforms that are the perfect fit for online as well as offline tutoring. These allow students to choose if they want to take classes online or offline classes and create a customised package as per their tutors’ availability. So even if the student is out of town, it is easy to schedule classes since there is the convenience of anytime, anywhere tutoring, managing and scheduling classes and sending and receiving assignments online.

In short, balancing studies in the vacations while having fun is not impossible anymore. Here are a few tips on how to achieve this balance and make the most of summer vacations:

Plan out a study schedule that doesn’t clash with playtime

The best way to achieve the balance is by preparing a schedule beforehand. If you know you are going to travel, schedule classes or plan the work accordingly.

Make the most of the travel time

Whether you are travelling by air or land, you will be spending a lot of time commuting. This is the time one can utilise the most for studies. Online platforms allow students to take a mix of online and offline classes to create a customised package so even if the student is out of town, they can now schedule their classes conveniently in advance. They can take online classes while travelling and offline while not.

Use mobile apps and websites

Mobile applications, websites and online learning in general are pretty convenient at home-but they are even more convenient on-the-go when you are travelling. You can always download study material on your mobile device and refer to it when you are travelling from place to place. You do not have to carry textbooks or other books with you. You have the opportunity to study anywhere, anytime which makes reviewing or learning new concepts quite convenient, easy, and fast.

Fit your study plan into your chill out plan

If you are planning a long family vacation to a new destination or to visit a relative, online courses are a perfect choice to stay on track with studies. With online classes, schedules can be adjusted as per your plans. For instance, the study material can be downloaded and carried in a laptop, tablet or mobile phone. It can be accessed anytime, anywhere to learn new topics or just to revise previous ones.

The best part about online learning is that you can be on family vacation, while not taking a real break from studying. Online learning can be the ideal way to find the right balance between the two.

(The writer is CEO & Founder, GuruQ.)