Author Natasha Sharma’s top 5 kids’ books

Read aloud! Read aloud!

Author Natasha Sharma gives us this list of simply unputdownable children’s books for all ages (yes, even adults!).

Moin and the Monster by Anushka Ravishankar

(I love every book by Anushka and could make a list of five just with her books!)

The book has Anushka’s trademark humour and made me put down my cup of coffee as I read it to avoid choking as I giggled through the book.

The hOle book series (Various authors, published by Duckbill books)

A fabulous series written by various writers in which early independent readers will find many books that speak to them. The variety of topics, themes and many funny books are sure to hook children.

The Pigeon series by Mo Willems

Two in the series, Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay up Late and This Pigeon Wants a Puppy are my absolute favourites since they reflect everything my son does. They might be picture books but I got them for my then 11-year-old since the humour works brilliantly across ages. Always the best kind of books.

The Incredible Book-Eating Boy by Oliver Jeffers

I have a weakness for books about books and books about people who love books. Put that into a picture book format, written and illustrated by Oliver Jeffers and you have a winner. Again, all books by Oliver Jeffers are absolutely incredible.

The Fried Frog and other Funny, Freaky, Foodie, Feisty poems by Sampurna Chattarji

I love this crazy collection of poems for children, the humour enhanced by beautiful illustrations by Priya Kuriyan.