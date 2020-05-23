5 classic tales on audiobooks to get your kids hooked to storytelling

Introduce your kids to audiobooks Introduce your kids to audiobooks

Audiobooks are increasingly becoming popular among kids and adults as a source of entertainment. Apps like Audible have a wide variety of genres of audiobooks for adults as well as kids, with their demand increasing every day, especially at a time when everyone is at home and looking for new things to do and explore every day. There is library of content to keep kids entertained along with ensuring that they use their screen time productively.

Here are the top five popular audiobooks for kids:

The Foolish Crow

Foolish Crow Foolish Crow

Have you really lived a childhood if you have not heard The Foolish Crow story, from your grandmother or mother? But, if you don’t have time to read the same to your own kids, you needn’t worry as they can listen to these classic stories in celebrities’ voices. Enjoy this popular story through the voice of Saeed Jaffrey on how the clever fox took the crow’s dinner seamlessly. You can listen to this on Karadi Tales on the Voot Kids app and Audible.

The Lion and the Mouse

The Lion and the Mouse The Lion and the Mouse

Remember the timid mouse which kept bothering the angry lion caught in the hunter’s net? Yes, the story where the mouse tries to help the lion despite the lion’s anger and the morals learned through them. The fun will be doubled when your kids hear the story with some special audio effects and feel like they are right there in the story. You can enjoy this story anytime on Audible.

The Monkey and the Cap-seller

The Monkey and the Capseller The Monkey and the Capseller

Did you want to travel to the land of caps when your grandmother narrated the story of the monkey and cap-seller? Now, imagine Sanjay Dutt narrating the same story to your child? Sanjay Dutt on Karadi Tales will tell you how the capseller found an escape from the monkeys. Listen to this interesting story on Karadi Tales on Voot Kids and Audible.

Cinderella

Cinderella Cinderella

Put the dream shoes on for your child as Cinderella is all set to leave the book and come alive through the beautiful voice of Aneira as this popular story on audiobooks which will help your child travel to their la la land quicker than ever. Listen to this magical book by Aneira on Sony Music available on Voot Kids and Audible.

The Hare and the Tortoise

The Hare and the Tortoise The Hare and the Tortoise

Slow and steady wins the race. You have probably said the same to your child unconsciously, but now it is time for them to know where the phrase comes from. For most of us, we began our imaginary story journey with this story. The race between the rabbit and the tortoise is something that will entice your kids. Make your kids listen to the audio version of this popular story on Audible.

While we may have heard these popular stories from our grandmoms, kids of Gen-Z can enjoy the same stories through popular voices on audiobooks which are easily available.

(Inputs: Voot Kids)

