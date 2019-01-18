APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary: 10 facts on Missile Man

On APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary, here are some facts about him that you can share with your kids.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam continues to be a role model for many youngsters even today, motivating many with his thoughts and words, apart from his significant contributions. On the occasion of his APJ Abdul Kalam’s birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about the former President that you can share with your kids:

1. APJ Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

2. Kalam was the youngest of five siblings. His father owned a ferry that carried Hindu pilgrims and his mother was a housewife.

3. He is known as the Missile Man of India for his contributions to the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology.

4. He played a pivotal role in India’s Pokhran-II nuclear test in 1998, the first since the original nuclear test conducted in 1974.

5. APJ Abdul Kalam was the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007.

6. Kalam was extremely popular during his term and was widely referred to as “People’s President”.

7. Kalam was the third President of India to have been honoured with a Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, which was bestowed on him in 1997.

8. In May 2012, Kalam launched a programme for India’s youth called What Can I Give Movement, in an effort to defeat corruption in the country.

9. Kalam never had a television at home. He would mostly listen to radio, Harry Sheridon, the former President’s secretary had revealed in an interview.

10. Some of the popular books written by Kalam include Wings of Fire, Ignited Minds: Unleashing The Power Within India and Children Ask Kalam, among others.