After Wimpy Kid, comes his best-friend’s Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid

Greg Heffley has been chronicling his middle-school years in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid journals. Now, in Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid, Greg’s best-friend, the undauntedly cheerful Rowley Jefferson, agrees to take on the role of biographer, recording his pal’s life story. But it turns out Rowley is a poor choice for the job, and his “biography” of Greg ends up saying more about himself than it does about his best friend, informs the press release announcing its release. Here’s a peek into the book, with this letter:

Dear Friend,

My name is Rowley Jefferson and I wrote a book called “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid.” I wrote my book because I wanted to be just like my best friend Greg Heffley who wrote a bunch of diaries too. Oh yeah Greg says his book is a journal not a diary so I guess that means my book is a journal too.

When I started my book Greg said I’d never finish it because it’s too hard to write a book and I’d probably give up. But I wrote a little bit every night and I’m proud of myself for sticking with it. But now Greg says nobody will read it because they’ll just say I ripped him off.

Well I hope YOU read it but if you’re too busy I understand. And if you’re too busy maybe you could give it to someone who’s an awesome friendly person just like you.

Your friend,

Rowley Jefferson

Francesca Dow, Managing Director of Penguin Random House Children’s, says, “This is the first time readers will discover the Wimpy Kid world from best-friend Rowley Jefferson’s point of view, and with Jeff’s trademark humour and hilarious illustrations we know this will captivate fans and new readers alike.”

According to Puffin Books, the Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid will be followed by the publication of the fourteenth book in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series later in 2019. With over 350 black-and-white illustrations, it offers readers a chance to see the Diary of a Wimpy Kid world in a whole new way. This is Jeff Kinney’s first book outside of his Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.