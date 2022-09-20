A science teacher explains: What if there was no moon?

By Rachna Arora

Since time immemorial, the moon has enthused mankind to push the boundaries of creativity and aspirations and has been instrumental in the development of knowledge. Whether stimulating the idea of measuring time, conquering space, inspiring poems and songs idolising beauty and love, or propelling Michael Jackson into the eternal hall of fame for introducing the moonwalk to mankind, the moon has been a witness to and an integral part of the advancement of civilisations. The gleaming moon in the night sky has an appeasing and tranquillising influence on us.

However, our rugged neighbour is moving away about 1.5 inches every year. What if the moon simply disappeared? While on one hand, this would make sky-gazing an ethereal experience, it would also disrupt the subtle balance that makes life on Earth possible. The moon is not just an ornament adorning the sky, it plays a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance between land and water. A moonless world would surely be darker and apocalyptic.

The utmost perceptible impact of the absence of the moon will be perceived in tides. The moon is the primary cause of tides on the Earth. The periodic rise and fall of water may be credited for terrestrial life, as organisms stranded on the shore after the tides receded had to adapt to survive on land and this may have eventually led to the evolution of man.

Without the moon, the tides would shrink to about 33 percent of their present size. This would jeopardise the lives of many types of crabs, mussels and snails that live in tidal zones, leading to the disruption of the marine food chain and threatening the entire coastal ecosystem. This change would have a cascading impact and within decades, there would be mass population declines in the sea and on land. A realm without the moon may possibly lead to the extinction of nocturnal predators too as they may find it impossible to hunt in the pitch dark.

Tides also play a critical role in driving the weather patterns on Earth. They are instrumental in creating ocean currents which lead to the mixing of the cold arctic waters with the warm waters of the tropics. This balances the temperatures and stabilises the climate. The average temperature difference between the hottest and coldest places on Earth would grow to life-threatening extremes without the moon and the subsequent tides.

Right now, the Earth tilts on its axis at 23.5o, thanks to the moon’s orbit and gravity. If the moon disappeared, the Earth’s axis would wobble around anywhere between 10 to 45 degrees. This would give rise to freak weather. The equator would no longer be the hottest part of the planet, nor the poles would be the coldest. The ice caps would melt leading to a rise in the sea levels.

Researchers believe that in the past, the axis of the Earth has shifted by 1-2 degrees, and this may have led to the Ice Age. So, a tilt of 10 to 45 degrees would surely change our concept of seasons drastically and life as we know it.

Also, without the tug from the moon, the Earth’s rotation would speed up tremendously and a year would have more than a thousand days. This would further lead to cooling as the Sun would not have enough time to warm the Earth. The fast-rotating Earth would give rise to winds moving at insane speeds and hurricanes would become an everyday feature. Four seasons as we know them would seize to exist, and the weather would be completely unpredictable with many parts of the world becoming hostile to any kind of life form.

However, as per a simulation conducted by NASA, the Earth’s tilt may stabilise eventually owing to the gravitational pull of Jupiter, deviating by about 10 degrees off its axis. But till this happens, the constant shifting of the axis would also result in a constant shaking and shifting of the Earth’s core. This would set off unprecedented earthquakes and volcanic eruptions adding to the unsympathetic environment for life.

Many organisms would have a hard time adapting to the changes even over a time-scale of billions of years and as old life forms would disappear some new organisms might evolve, which might be stouter and shorter.

Moon also serves as a bodyguard for the Earth as it protects it from the heavy bombardment of asteroids. Moreover, moon rocks are a testament to the formation of the Earth and the solar system, as the geologically inactive moon has remained unchanged since its inception when it separated from the Earth. By chemically analysing these rocks we can also ascertain how much water was brought to the Earth by asteroids and comets. Losing the moon will be equivalent to losing a repository of the Earth’s history.

The Moon also serves as a beacon of regeneration and hope. About 2-6 days after the full moon in November, corals in the Great Barrier Reef reproduce over a series of nights, making this the most spectacular synchronised reproduction event in the world. Although the exact cause for this natural sublime burst of life is still a mystery, it is attributed to a plethora of factors including temperature, water chemistry, and the Moon. Even some land animals, most significantly the Red Crabs, use lunar cues to migrate from the mountains to the shore during the last quarter of the moon in November/ December. If there is no moon, such a biological spectacle will not take place. Dung beetles also use moonlight to navigate dung balls to their burrows. Moonlight also aids pollination in some flowers and makes scorpions glow blue. This moon has many subtle and blatant effects on Earth.

Without the Moon, our whole idea of the universe would change dramatically, slowing our progress as a species. When we look up at the moon, we should not only admire the “Moon Man” smiling at us but also venerate the role played by the nearest neighbour in our lives. We need to thank it for the four seasons, for making beach vacations a dream destination, for the fun of surfing, for letting us stand in the shadow of the sun during an eclipse, for restricting the use of night goggles only for spy work and for preserving the history of the Earth and helping us in the realisation of our dream of a life beyond our planet.

No wonder the following couplet best describes the essence and indomitable place of the Moon in our lives which has been taken for granted for ages:

“The moon is a loyal companion. It never leaves. It’s always there, watching, steadfast, knowing us in our light and dark moments, changing forever just as we do. Every day it’s a different version of itself. Sometimes weak and wan, sometimes strong and full of light. The moon understands what it means to be human. Uncertain. Alone. Cratered by imperfections”- Tahereh Mafi, Shatter Me

(The writer is PGT- Physics at Shiv Nadar School, Noida.)

