9 life skills kids can learn from freedom fighters this Republic Day 2022

By Upassna B Singh

Life skills have the potential to reinvigorate a sense of purpose within a child. It’s those anchors of life which provide your child with higher self-confidence and stability in a dynamic, frantic, indecisive world. Freedom fighters are epitome of bravery and their lives personify lessons of supreme struggle and endurance, which can have an enormous impact on your child.

So here are 9 incredible freedom fighters and their life skills which our children can imbibe in their life, this Republic Day.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was recognised as ‘Mahatma’ (‘Great soul’) not only for Indians, but for the entire globe. He was called ‘Mahatma’ because “truth”, “honesty” and “non-violence” were his agenda. He coined the term ‘Satyamev Jayate’ — ‘Truth alone triumphs’. This motto was adopted when India became a Republic. Gandhi believed if you try to conceal a true scenario by lying, it may enable an individual to lie even more and thus, you get trapped into a vicious circle. You can make your child perceive how he not only preached truthfulness, but always practiced it. Tell your child to become fearless of your reaction and speak the truth with courage and if they do so, as a parent you will definitely reward it.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

A dynamic personality, he gave his sweat and blood to achieve freedom for India, which inspired millions. He sacrificed a life of wealth and comfort to embark upon a life dedicated to the country. A true leader is one who makes remarkable sacrifices for the good of their career, goals and dreams. You can tell your child that it might require sacrificing the bad habits and unwanted desires.

Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh is the role model of every youth in India. He was legendary not because he chose to pick guns but because he chose to pick books. Bhagat Singh was a voracious reader, he read everything that helped to unfold the complexities of life. Parents can make their children understand the importance of reading as it is a healthy habit. You can start to develop reading habits in their early childhood which will help them comprehend language and good manners.

Dr B R Ambedkar

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb, is the Father of Indian Constitution. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb, is the Father of Indian Constitution. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly called as Babasaheb, a prominent personality who is known as the “chief architect and the father of Indian Constitution” fought against caste prejudice. He believed that self-help leads to self-improvement. He opined — “If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help”. Taking this philosophy as an example, you can make your child understand the importance of practicing self-help as it is the root of all individual growth and the key to conquering obstacles.

Chandra Shekhar Azad

A revolutionary who fought for the country fearlessly, he left behind a strong legacy of courage. He kindled many ideologies to inspire the youth. In one of his quotes, he elucidated — “Don’t see others doing better than you, beat your own records every day because success is a fight between you and yourself.” Which means, to be a champion, we need to compete with ourselves to become the best version of ourselves. Your children can only become the best version of themselves when they learn to accept their flaws and courageously try to overcome it by taking a path to self-improvement. They will be able to channelise their past mistakes and manoeuvre towards achieving what is best for them.

Sarojini Naidu

Sarojini Naidu had no tolerance for injustice. She raised her voice against the violent and evil practices that were affecting the lives of Indian women across the country. We can teach children that there should be zero tolerance to the practice of injustice, which comes in many forms — racism, inequality, gender bias, bullying, etc.

Rani Laxmibai

The ‘Jhansi ki Rani’ is a woman to remember for her confidence to fight single-handedly by taking up the challenge of training and leading the army to take down British authority. Confidence is an armour for everyday battle. Your child can learn and gain a deep sense of self-confidence from the strident warrior queen. In her childhood, Rani Laxmibai learned archery, horsemanship, shooting and self-defence under the guidance of her brother Nana Saheb. She became proficient which gave her immense confidence at a very early age which later propelled her to revolt for independence. Encourage your child to try creative and fascinating new activities in life. This will give them confidence.

Mangal Pandey

His act of bravery in 1857 started off the Indian Mutiny, a widespread rebellion that is often regarded as India’s First War of Independence. Bravery is known to be the first human quality of a great leader. You can ask your child to envision Mangal Pandey as a real-life role model by elaborating upon his deeds. This approach will help them to comprehend his struggle and firmly instill an idea of how to take up and embrace the excruciating challenges of life with courage.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

The Iron Man of India played an eminent role in the country’s freedom movement. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is known for outstanding decision-making power, courage and leadership. He once stated that — “Work is worship but laughter is life”. Anyone who takes life too seriously must prepare himself for a miserable existence. Anyone who greets joys and sorrows with equal facility can really get the best of life. According to him, life is all about balance. He emphasised that creating a subtle balance between joy and misery is a treasure of life. A healthy academic-home life balance is essential for your children, helping them lead a joyous and contented life. It will ensure their growth as an individual and secure their mental wellbeing. It will propel them to dream bigger.

(The writer is a life coach and mentor)

