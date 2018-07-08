5 seriously funny books for kids in primary school

Seriously funny books! Seriously funny books!

Is your child old enough to start reading on their own? Here are some hilarious books that will get them hooked to the reading habit!

By Arundhati Venkatesh

“Laughter is the reward that lures the most reluctant reader,” said researcher Michele Landsberg.

Humour and children seem to go hand in hand. Here are five seriously funny chapter books for young readers:

The Monster Hunters by Parinita Shetty

Abhay and Nitya go hunting for monsters in their friends’ rooms, but they end up finding all sorts of things instead, even a rat! The characters are full of spunk; Abhay’s father with his theories on the moon landing is my favourite, and the wacky illustrations add to the fun. The book is part of the hole series published by Duckbill, a set of early chapter books with large font sizes and delightful illustrations. At around 70 pages, the books are not intimidating. Perfect for those taking their first steps in the world of chapter books.

Petu Pumpkin: Tiffin Thief

Another of the Duckbill hOle books, this one has food, secret societies and a gang of friends. Pushkin aka Petu Pumpkin is always eating. When he starts emptying his friends’ tiffin boxes, they form a secret society to save their lunches. But the magic potion is a flop and the superglue is a disaster … Read the book to find out the rest. (Full disclosure: This is one of my books!)

There are more books in the Petu series:

Petu Pumpkin: Tooth Troubles is about shaky teeth, a football match, letters to the tooth fairy and escapades involving dogs.

Petu Pumpkin: Cheater Peter will be in bookstores in August 2018.

Hello Charlie by Hilary McKay

Charlie is five, and eats things that shouldn’t be eaten, like paper and the sleeves of his shirts. And he is about to start school! An easy-breezy read featuring Charlie, his big brother Max and best friend Henry.

Moin and the Monster by Anushka Ravishankar

Moin finds a monster under his bed; one that sings silly songs, eats basket loads of bananas, and keeps making up (convenient) monster rules. In a hilarious turn of events, the monster accompanies Moin to school. Kooki’s (the Principal, K.K. Kuttykrishnan) encounter with the monster and the ensuing chapter, aptly titled Kooki goes Cuckoo, had me chuckling. Be prepared for some offkey singing by your own little monsters, and don’t be surprised if there are requests for banana burgers. There’s a funny sequel too—Moin the Monster Songster.

William by Richmal Crompton

William has the craziest adventures with his band of Outlaws, and drives his family up the wall. Giggles guaranteed!

(Arundhati Venkatesh is the author of Bookasura and the Petu Pumpkin books for children.)