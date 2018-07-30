5 cute and fuzzy owl books for kids

Owl-themed books Owl-themed books

Does your child love owls? Here are five books that are perfect for bedtime reading!

By Anmol Dham

Kids are fascinated by owls as they are a mystery to them, considering they don’t see one that very often. The obsession has skyrocketed in the new millennial since the debut of the Harry Potter series where every kid in the world wanted to carry an owl with them and soar through the sky on a broom. We’ve got a list of a few books on your kid’s favourite birds that you can read them to at night.

I’m Not Cute! by Jonathan Allen

Does your child hate being cuddled? They’re sure to relate to the baby owl in this delightful book. The Baby Owl he isn’t cute, even when all the animals in the woods want to hug the cute and fluffy little thing. All he wants to be is strong, brave, and fearsome! A definite bedtime book.

Owl Boy by Brian Schattel

Al is an owl-obsessed child, who wants to do everything the owl way. He watches movies with owl characters, draws pictures of owls all day and even sleeps with owl stuffed toys. As Al goes on a hike, he gets lost while trekking and meets owls for the first time in his life. His commitment is now under question, as would he really like to live life the way his owl friends do?

Owl Babies by Martin Waddel and Pattrick Benson

Owl Babies nails the separation anxiety that a kid faces when it’s separated from its mother. If a child wakes up in the middle of the night and finds the mom not there, it’s sure to send them in panic mode! In this case, she’s just gone to find their feed. “I want my mommy” is the refrain as the baby birds cry in desperation. Now, which child, or parent, can’t relate to that?

The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin by Beatrix Potter

This one is a no-nonsense story as it just straight up tells how kids can be annoying from time to time. It has an old owl who demands a certain tribute to be paid to him if the squirrels wish to harvest nuts from his island, but then enters our rebellious squirrel that won’t submit to the old owl, but would instead rile him with funny rhymes. In the end, the owl gets his revenge, but we’re not telling you how!

Hoot Owl, Master of Disguise by Sean Taylor and Jean Jullien

Owls may be masters at hunting, but the twist with this one is, not all owls are. This book revolves around an owl that uses disguises to get food, but it takes him quite some time to master his technique. As he tries to sneak up to a rabbit, the latter becomes aware of a seemingly weird carrot with round eyes and hops away to safety. The hoot owl goes through a variety of disguises until he finds the one that gets the job done for him. It’s an interesting read for a child as it’s filled with loads of funny and colourful illustrations.