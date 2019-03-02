12 knock-knock jokes your kids will love to hear

Here’s a list of hilarious knock-knock jokes that your kids will enjoy and will tickle their funny bones:

Advertising

1. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Boo. Boo hoo? Why are you crying?

2. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Atch. Atch who? Bless you!

3. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Cash. Cash who? No thanks, but I’ll take a peanut if you have one!

Advertising

4. Knock, knock. Who’s there? I am. I am who? You don’t know who you are?

5. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Doctor. Doctor who? You’ve seen that TV show?

6. Knock, Knock. Who’s there? Owls say. Owls say who? Yes, they do.

7. Knock, Knock. Who’s there? Kanga. Kanga Who? Actually it’s Kangaroo.

8. Knock, knock. Who’s there? Beats. Beats who? Beats me.

9. Knock, Knock. Who’s there? A broken pencil. A broken pencil who? Nevermind, it’s pointless.

10. Knock, Knock. Who’s there? Cows go. Cows go who? No silly, cows go moo.

11. Knock, Knock. Who’s there? Spell. Spell who? W-H-O

12. Knock, Knock. Who’s there? Mikey. Mikey who? Mikey doesn’t fit in the keyhole.

Advertising

Here are some other jokes that you can share with kids.