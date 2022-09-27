Kukdukoo Art Fest to return after two years with ‘grand on-ground celebrations’

Kukdukoo Art Festival — India’s biggest kids art festival — is making a comeback with grand on-ground celebrations after two years of the pandemic. It is the first time the festival will be happening across multiple cities in India. The two-day-long festival will be held on October 1 and 2 at at Airia Mall Grounds, Gurugram.

It will have many interactive activities for the children between the ages 2-18 and their parents. Many prominent personalities including award-winning and internationally acclaimed artists and performers from all over the country like Walter Peter (renowned Indian clowning artist), Kunal Motling (Indian Charlie Chaplin, Poet, and Story Tellers – Lovely Sharma, Simmi Shrivastava, Seema Wahi Mukherjee and renowned puppeteer Mohd Shameem will be in attendance.

In a press release, Avishek Roy, the co-founder of Kukdukoo, said, “We need a directional change to move our young children away from gadgets and other distractions and bring them closer to art and creativity. This is a conscious and directed effort to bring to our young children, much-needed exposure to creativity, art, and our cultural heritage. We are extremely excited to welcome the parents of Gurgaon- Delhi-NCR to attend the event.”

The festival will have “50+visual and performing art sessions, theatre and storytelling sessions, mime, clown and puppet acts, music, food and shopping festival, superheroes and anime cosplay”, the release stated.

Jugmendra Baliyan, co-founder, Kukdukoo added, “With this fest, our intention is simple and clear – to keep the kids engaged while also igniting their minds through the nuances, finesse, and appreciation for art.”

The fest will also display a glimpse of the artworks designed by groups of students from more than 25 prominent schools in Gurgaon under the art installation competition. The theme of this competition is “Dot, बिंदु”, inspired by the most renowned Indian painter Raza.

From organising special sessions for parents to housing delectable food and creative products, it will be a great weekend getaway option. “The festival is being conducted to make children take notice of the beauty and benefits of engaging and experiencing visual and performing art forms,” the release stated.

