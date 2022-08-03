scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

‘My children have taught me that you can’t control everything’

Ahead of the release of Lal Singh Chaddha, an exclusive rapidfire with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on bringing up her sons, Taimur and Jeh

Written by Alaka Sahani
August 3, 2022 7:03:14 pm
kareena kapoor khanKareena Kapoor Khan gives a peek into what it's like to be the mother of Taimur and Jehangir. (Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

What is your parenting superpower?

My superpower is that I don’t know what I am doing. Everything is new and every child is different from the other.

Kareena Kareena celebrates the 6-month anniversary of her son Jeh. (Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Who’s the stricter parent — your husband, Saif Ali Khan, or you?

Me! Saif would say let the boys stay awake at night and watch Harry Potter (movie). I have to veto that.

saif ali khan Father Saif enjoys ice cream with his son Taimur. (Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

What is a tradition from your childhood that you have carried on with your children?

The values that Lolo (sister Karisma) and I were brought up with by our parents (actors Babita and Randhir Kapoor). They instilled in us that we can go places with hard work; that we need to work to fulfil our needs. They never gave me a Mercedes Benz to drive around. I went to school by bus. Those are the principles I fall back on. I want my sons to know that their parents work hard so that we can enjoy a holiday or even a gelato. When I go to work, I tell him (Taimur, her elder son) that and he appreciates it.

kareena kapoor khan Kareena indulges in pottery with Tim Tim. (Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
ALSO READ |Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s romantic date with Saif, ‘messy gelato’ session with Taimur

One rule they are not allowed to bend.

They are always bending rules, though Jeh (1) is too small. But Taimur (5) has his father wrapped around his little finger. Saif always allows him to bend the rules.

kareena kapoor khan Saif and Kareena get a family picture clicked with sons Jeh and Taimur at Alia-Rabir’s wedding. (Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

One bedtime ritual for the boys.

We all snuggle in and read. The little one goes to sleep much earlier. With Taimur on school days, we read at least a couple of pages. Saif is reading Greek and Norse myths to him. I want him to read Roald Dahl.

kareena kapoor khan Kareena and Jeh spend quality mother-son moment building sand castles. (Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
ALSO READ |Kareena Kapoor Khan: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

One thing that you have learned from your children?

The fact that you can’t control everything. The only thing that I can do is bring them happiness and joy. If the environment is happy, the children will flourish.

kareena kapoor khan, saif, taimur Such a wholesome family portrait! (Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)

Advertisement