‘My children have taught me that you can’t control everything’

What is your parenting superpower?

My superpower is that I don’t know what I am doing. Everything is new and every child is different from the other.

Kareena celebrates the 6-month anniversary of her son Jeh.

Who’s the stricter parent — your husband, Saif Ali Khan, or you?

Me! Saif would say let the boys stay awake at night and watch Harry Potter (movie). I have to veto that.

Father Saif enjoys ice cream with his son Taimur.

What is a tradition from your childhood that you have carried on with your children?

The values that Lolo (sister Karisma) and I were brought up with by our parents (actors Babita and Randhir Kapoor). They instilled in us that we can go places with hard work; that we need to work to fulfil our needs. They never gave me a Mercedes Benz to drive around. I went to school by bus. Those are the principles I fall back on. I want my sons to know that their parents work hard so that we can enjoy a holiday or even a gelato. When I go to work, I tell him (Taimur, her elder son) that and he appreciates it.

Kareena indulges in pottery with Tim Tim.

One rule they are not allowed to bend.

They are always bending rules, though Jeh (1) is too small. But Taimur (5) has his father wrapped around his little finger. Saif always allows him to bend the rules.

Saif and Kareena get a family picture clicked with sons Jeh and Taimur at Alia-Rabir's wedding.

One bedtime ritual for the boys.

We all snuggle in and read. The little one goes to sleep much earlier. With Taimur on school days, we read at least a couple of pages. Saif is reading Greek and Norse myths to him. I want him to read Roald Dahl.

Kareena and Jeh spend quality mother-son moment building sand castles.

One thing that you have learned from your children?

The fact that you can’t control everything. The only thing that I can do is bring them happiness and joy. If the environment is happy, the children will flourish.

Such a wholesome family portrait!

