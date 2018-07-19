Indian Express launches Express Parenting 

Express Parenting will tackle questions, such as how to talk about sexual abuse and gender with your children and look at the softer side from crafts to short stories. Express Parenting will tackle questions, such as how to talk about sexual abuse and gender with your children and look at the softer side from crafts to short stories.

The Indian Express Group launched Express Parenting, a dedicated section on indianexpress.com to help parents navigate through whys and hows of modern families. The content has been divided into categories such as ‘Food’, ‘Health and Fitness’, ‘Learning’, ‘Family’, ‘Things to do’ and Blogs.

“Parenting is perhaps the most important thing that any of us do. A digital experience in this vertical requires trust, expertise and openness, all of which are key Indian Express values. We are delighted to begin this two-way experience today,” said Durga Raghunath, CEO Indian Express Digital.

Express Parenting will tackle questions, such as how to talk about sexual abuse and gender with your children and look at the softer side from crafts to short stories.

The platform will provide a voice to pediatricians, nutritionists, chefs, educationists and urban parents. Contributors to Express Parenting includes academic Shyama Chona, bestselling mythology-fiction writer Kavita Kane and NGO Protsahan founder Sonal Kapoor.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App