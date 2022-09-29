‘I know this is a process’ says Hilaria Baldwin as she opens up about ‘Mama Guilt’ after welcoming seventh baby

Being a parent is no easy feat as it comes with plethora of responsibilities and challenges. Not only can it be overwhelming at times but many parents also struggle with the guilt of not being there for their children all the time.

Elucidating the same, the new mom-Hilaria Baldwin, opened up about suffering ‘mom’s guilt’, days after giving birth to her seventh child, this September. Taking to Instagram she shared a photo of her kids, Edu and Maria, as she clicked a mirror selfie. “Making sure my other babies feel they have mama too,” she wrote further adding, “Bringing baby home is magical and it’s always a transition that we all feel.”

Opening up about her challenges as a mother of seven, she added, “I am trying to balance [being a] new mom again. With breastfeeding, healing, and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.”

Hilaria Baldwin opens about facing mom’s guilt (Source: Hilaria Baldwin/ Instagram) Hilaria Baldwin opens about facing mom’s guilt (Source: Hilaria Baldwin/ Instagram)

Talking about how she feels she asked, “Am I getting it right?” replying, “Def, not all the time…mama guilt? Obviously. Emotions: all over the place. 7th time around.” “I know this is a process,” she added optimistically.

The new mom also posted a picture of her other two kids–Carmen and Rafael and praised them for helping her by doing some sibling duties. “Grateful for these two, who come in to watch their little sister so I can shower. Best helpers,” she wrote.

Hilaria Baldwin shares her struggle about being a mother of seven (Source: Hilaria Baldwin / Instagram) Hilaria Baldwin shares her struggle about being a mother of seven (Source: Hilaria Baldwin / Instagram)

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together on September 22. Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old shared an adorable video of the newborn baby and captioned the post, “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true–Ilaria catalina irena.”

Informing about her and her baby’s health she added, “Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home.”

The couple is also parents to sons Eduardo Pao Lucas, (24 months), Romeo Alejandro David, (4 years) Leonardo Ángel Charles, (6 years), and Rafael Thomas, (7 years), and daughters Maria Lucia Victoria, (18 months) and Carmen Gabriela, (9 years).

