Yoga and spirituality give children the freedom to be curious

By Grandmaster Akshar

Spirituality exists subconsciously within young children. They experience the world with fresh eyes and see beauty and adventure in all their surroundings. They are brimming with curiosity and have the inclination to appreciate and be enthralled by life’s experiences. These are pure qualities in their truest forms and the definitive features of spirituality.

When these qualities are nurtured and encouraged, spirituality will be innate as they mature towards adulthood. It sets the foundation towards a fulfilling life spent in goodness and happiness. Spirituality is the science of living in a manner that completes you as a person as you develop with age. It is holistic and encompasses health of body, mind and the soul. Here are some reasons why it’s best adapted in the early ages of life.

It gives children the freedom to be curious.

It builds a sense of acceptance and respect for their human environment, in terms of their peers, elders and natural environment.

It increases their level of understanding slowly as their questions receive answers.

It encourages a balanced personality which is the basis for a happy adulthood.

It increases their intelligence and emotional growth.

It improves their observational skills since they now feel more involved with their surroundings as they absorb everything around them.

With such characteristics that develop within the child, it is now only the question of how we can instill spirituality within the heart of a young child, as a parent, a teacher or a mentor.

Begin by encouraging their curious nature.

Take them through different environments and allow them to ask you their questions or doubts, no matter how small. This helps them feel free and opens them up, removing self-consciousness.

Help them through meditation.

This improves their focus and helps them build their self-image. It gives them clarity and deepens their understanding of various topics. It is a sure shot technique toward a well-rounded personality.

The effect of calmness it has on the child is also beneficial for their academics and personal lives with family and friends.

Include games and activities that improve their observational skills.

Life is a sensory overload for the young mind; the aim is to focus these energies and enhance their senses. Inducing this in the form of games will help the child easily accept the activity and subconsciously build their sensory power. To be able to absorb your surroundings builds value for them as well.

Include yoga in their daily activities

A healthy body and clear mind are essential for spiritual growth. Yoga is a method that helps the body remain at peak functionality and creates a clear field for the mind to grow. It also builds healthy competition of the child with himself or herself to achieve their best version of themselves.

Incorporating yoga at a young age is as essential as it is beneficial. It forges the path towards achieving all that life has to offer. It brings perfection at childhood that stays with you towards adulthood.

Help them with their understanding of astronomy

A curiosity about our sky and all that lies beyond is inbuilt, especially in young children. Nurturing this tendency for answers about the unknown helps them understand that they are part of an eternal whole. A scientific approach towards understanding the universe and the individual part we all play in it is most beneficial for the growth of a young spirit.

Spirituality is the subtle beauty of our lives. Like the rays of the setting sun that illuminates our skies in so many hues, it is all around us and fills us with warmth. With these techniques, activities and teachings in the lives of our young, we can expect a beautiful future filled with harmonious beings who are connected to themselves and all that is around them.

(The writer is a Yoga Master and lifestyle coach.)