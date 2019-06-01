World Milk Day 2019: How to get your child to drink milk

How many times have you had to run after your child to get him or her to drink milk? On World Milk Day, we bring you some tricks you can follow to get your child to drink milk without making a fuss.

Advertising

1. Develop taste

If your child does not like to drink milk, you can opt for some dairy-based alternative foods like yogurt and cheese. Your child will get the required nutrition and may gradually develop a taste for milk too.

2. Try milkshakes

Instead of plain milk, you can make your child drink milk in the form of milkshakes and smoothies in a variety of flavours he or she likes.

3. Tweak taste of milk

If your child does not like the smell of milk, you can tweak the taste a little by adding vanilla essence or some mixes.

Advertising

4. Get a personalised mug

You can encourage your child by getting him or her a quirky personal mug and straws and reserve its use for drinking milk only.

Also Read| Formula versus breast milk: What your baby should have and when

5. Start with small quantities

To develop the taste, start giving milk in small quantities first and focus on getting your child to drink it all. You can increase the quantity of milk gradually.

Also Read| Why water and milk are the best fluids for your child

6. Play games

You can play some drinking games with your child to encourage him or her.

7. Teach by example

Join your child in drinking milk for a few days. This will motivate them further.