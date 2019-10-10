World Mental Health Day 2019: How to restore wellbeing after pregnancy

By Aakanksha Bhargava

World Mental Health Day: Pregnancy and giving birth is truly the most rewarding experience any woman can go through. However, it is essential to call out how it affects the body and the immense strength of will and effort it takes a mother to get back to the state their pre-natal body and mind was in.

There were times I wondered how mothers retained their strength and energy after childbirth. When I delivered my baby girl, I experienced a complete lack of energy with zero stamina to even walk a couple of steps. I needed to halt while walking, sit back, and had a tough time doing basic tasks. My feet would feel jammed.

It was with this experience that I realised that I had to be ‘selfish’ and focus on my body, which can be easy for most mothers to neglect while nursing and taking care of infants. What one must realise is that our body and health is so important to be able to run around with the child, especially if going back to work is on the charts. I did make some changes to lifestyle and focussed on the following:

1. Re-prioritised my to-do list

It was critical to de-clutter my head and think through what needed my attention and what could wait. I learned to pause a bit, only to pick it up more enthusiastically later with when I was ready to tackle which issue.

2. Meditate or chant

Meditation always helps in controlling and balancing the mind, body and soul. This is a single most effective way to calm the body, which is going through major hormonal upheavals. It also helps to keep a calm composure for the tasks ahead.

3. Eat right

When you feel fit, you think better. Start embracing organic foods and healthy alternatives for both you and the baby.

4. Exercise

A fit body is a fit life. Start exercising in a limited capacity to build up all the muscles that have been bearing the weight of pregnancy. Start slow and keep building endurance.

5. Routine

Try setting a routine for yourself and the baby. Believe me, this is the best gift you can give yourself to return to normal.

6. Sleep

Whenever you can, get off devices and laptops hours before bedtime to fall asleep with natural melatonin generation.

7. Lots of giggles and hugs with the baby

This is the best recipe for fitness and health! It should be done with as much frequency as possible.

8. Keep positive

Be positive and tell yourself that you can do it all. It is of critical importance to keep yours and the baby’s spirits high.

(The writer is CEO and President at PMR.)