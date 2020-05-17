World Hypertension Day: How yoga can be helpful to treat maternal hypertension

Be an observer of your flow of thoughts by not resisting them initially and letting them flow. Be an observer of your flow of thoughts by not resisting them initially and letting them flow.

By Grand Master Akshar

Pregnancy is a delicate time for both the mother as well the fetus, therefore it is advisable to stay informed about the challenges one can expect along the way, and how to prevent them. It is recommended to get your blood pressure checked regularly to avoid the complications of Maternal Hypertension which can fall under any one of the 3 categories- Chronic hypertension, Gestational hypertension, and Pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH).

The risks of high blood pressure during pregnancy include less blood flow to the placenta, leading to slow growth (intrauterine growth restriction), low birth weight or premature birth. Gestational hypertension is caused by high blood pressure before pregnancy, kidney disease, diabetes, being younger than 20 years of age or older than 40 years of age, pregnant with multiples.

It is advisable for expectant mothers to include a yoga practice into their routine. Asanas, pranayama and meditation will keep the body and mind calm, strong and prepared for the delivery process. Here are a few specific asanas, breathing and meditation practices that are beneficial and safe during pregnancy.

ALSO READ | World Asthma Day: Yoga asanas that kids can practice

Asanas

Marjariasana

Formation of the posture

Urdhva Mukhi Marjari Asana

Get down on your knees, place palms under shoulders and knees under hips

Inhale, curve your spine to look up

This is the posture for Urdhva Mukhi Marjari asana. This is the posture for Urdhva Mukhi Marjari asana.

Adho Mukhi Marjari Asana

Exhale, curve your spine to form an arch of the back and allow your neck to drop down

Focus your gaze towards your chest

Benefits

This asana is good for relaxation

It stretches back and neck muscles

It facilitates deep inhalation and exhalation

Breathing Methodology

Inhale as you look up

• Exhale as you look down

Vrikshasana

Begin by standing in Samasthithi

Lift you right leg off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg

Place your right foot on your lift inner thigh

Place it as close to your pelvis as possible

You may support your foot with your palms to bring it in place

After you find your balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra

Raise your Pranam towards the sky

Straighten your elbows and ensure that your head is in between your arms

Focus your gaze forward

Repeat the same with the alternate leg

Breathing Methodology

Inhale and exhale normally while practicing this asana

Benefits

Tones and burns fat from the sides of your waist

Improves sense of balance

Strengthens thighs and calf muscles

Mobilizes knees

Reduces stiffness of shoulders

At the beginning of your practice, you may place the foot on the other leg’s calf muscle and slowly raise the position of your foot until you achieve the asana

Baddha Konasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by assuming Dandasana

Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together

Pull your heels closer to your pelvis

Gently push your knees down

Empty air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor

Breathing Methodology: Exhale as you push your knees down. Inhale as you release from the posture

Benefits

Opens the hips

Mobilizes the knee caps

For the Baddha-Konasana, empty air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor. For the Baddha-Konasana, empty air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor.

Pranayama

Brahmari Pranayama

Method

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

Place your thumbs on the ‘Tragus’, the external flap outside on your ear.

Place your index finger on your forehead; your middle finger on the Medial Canthus and ring finger on the corner of your nostril

Inhale and fill your lungs with air

As you exhale, slowly make a buzzing sound like that of a bee, i.e., “mmmmmmm….”

Keep your mouth closed the entire time and feel the vibration of the sound disseminate throughout your body

Duration You may begin by practicing this breathing technique for five minutes a day and gradually increase it with time.

Benefits

Calms the mind and rejuvenates the body

Increases sensitivity to tastes and fragrances

Relieves stress and anxiety

Makes the voice pleasant and melodious and strengthens the vocal chords

Treats throat uneasiness

Balances blood pressure

Improves concentration

Meditation

Swaas Dhyan

Formation

Sit in a comfortable posture (such as Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana or Padmasana)

Place your palms on your knees facing up (Prapthi Mudra)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

The time you take to inhale and exhale should be in a ratio of 6:6, i.e., if you inhale in six counts, you need to exhale in six counts

Focus on your breath entering and then leaving your nostrils as you inhale and exhale.

Be an observer of your flow of thoughts by not resisting them initially and letting them flow. Gradually, keep shifting your awareness to your breathing until you reach a point where your complete focus is on your inhalation and exhalation with your mind almost completely devoid of thoughts.

ALSO READ | Some yoga asanas to try with your child this Mother’s Day

Disha/direction: Face towards East

Benefits

Brings your mind to the present and makes you more aware

Reduces stress

You will experience calmness

Clears your mind of unwanted thoughts

Hip-openers, and gentle spine stretches help to strengthen the back keeping it supple and strong. Yoga is even recommended by medical practitioners and experts as the best form of exercise for the expecting mother. Practise these simple techniques by slowly keeping your awareness on your breath, and under the guidance of a certified yoga instructor.

(The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd