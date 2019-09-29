World Heart Day 2019: Keep a tab on high blood pressure during pregnancy

By Dr Viraj Suvarna

High BP During Pregnancy Prevention Tips: Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, can lead to severe health complications. While elevated blood pressure levels have severe repercussion on all affected individuals, women who have high blood pressure during pregnancy are prone to severe health complications. Hypertension during pregnancy can put both the mother and her baby at risk as it can cause problems during and after the delivery of a baby. Sometimes, women may have high blood pressure before pregnancy, in other cases, it might develop during pregnancy.

According to the National Health Portal, hypertensive disorders of pregnancy occur in about 10 per cent of all pregnant women around the world. Preeclampsia affects 3–5 per cent of pregnancies. The prevalence of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy was 7.8 per cent with preeclampsia in 5.4 per cent of the study population in India according to the International Journal of Pharma Sciences and Research (IJPSR). However, with the right blood pressure control, the mother and her baby are more likely to stay healthy. Women with hypertension during pregnancy require close monitoring throughout the term.

Here’s what mothers need to know.

Types of high blood pressure during pregnancy

Preeclampsia

It occurs when high blood pressure develops after 20 weeks of pregnancy, and it damages other body organ systems, including the liver, kidneys, blood or brain. Untreated preeclampsia can lead to serious, even fatal complications for mother and baby, including the development of seizures (a disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed).

Gestational hypertension

Women with gestational hypertension have high blood pressure that develops after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Lack of excess protein in the urine or other signs of organ damage are seen. Some pregnant women also eventually develop preeclampsia.

Chronic hypertension

It is high blood pressure that is present before pregnancy or that occurs before 20 weeks of pregnancy. But because high blood pressure usually doesn’t have specific symptoms, it might be hard to determine when it began.

Chronic hypertension with superimposed preeclampsia

This usually occurs in women who are already suffering from chronic hypertension before pregnancy, and who develop into worsening hypertension and protein in the urine or other blood pressure-related complications during pregnancy.

Unhealthy lifestyle choices may lead to hypertension during pregnancy. There are several possible causes of high blood pressure during pregnancy such as being overweight or obese, smoking, drinking alcohol, first-time pregnancy, no physical activity, a family history of hypertension pregnancy, assisted reproductive technology such as vitro fertilisation and having diabetes or certain autoimmune diseases.

What expecting mothers can do

In the case of a pregnant woman who is or becomes hypertensive, the health of the unborn child is also dependent on how well her blood pressure is measured and managed. Ideally, when BP is measured, she should not be supine but in the left lateral position.

High blood pressure puts people at the risk of heart attack, stroke and other major complications and it can be dangerous for the baby. Treatment in such cases is very crucial and pregnant women need to mitigate risks by keeping a check on their weight. While their blood pressure is checked at every doctor’s visit it is also advisable for them to monitor blood pressure at home. Many of these devices fit on the upper arm which can be measured by yourself with certain instructions. To check the monitor’s accuracy, take it to your doctor’s office and compare the readings on the monitor to those from your doctor. Frequent ultrasounds are also used to track the baby’s development and growth and foetal heart rate monitoring might be used to evaluate its healthy wellbeing.

Ways to mitigate the risk of complications

Taking good care of the mother is the best way to take care of the baby’s health. Here are a few ways in which one can protect themselves from these risks:

Regular visits to the doctor.

Trust the doctor and take the blood pressure medication as prescribed.

Stay active by exercising regularly as recommended by the doctor.

It is always important to eat the right food throughout the day and consult a nutritionist for additional help.

Know what’s off-limits. Avoid smoking, alcohol and illicit drugs. Talk to your doctor before taking over-the-counter medications.

In general, careful monitoring and some lifestyle changes can lower the risk associated with high blood pressure in pregnancy.

Expectant mothers should be careful of their diet (in particular salt), have iron, multivitamins including B complex. She needs to adopt a healthy lifestyle as this will have an impact on her health and her child’s health, from generation to generation.

(The writer is President, Medical, Eris Lifesciences.)