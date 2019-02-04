World Cancer Day: Cervical health awareness is crucial for women, even during pregnancy

By Dr Shalini Raghuprasad Varma

In India, cervical cancer kills nearly 200 women every day, but the disease is virtually always preventable with vaccination and appropriate screening (pap and HPV tests). Each year, an estimated 12,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and of those, about one-third will die as a result of the cancer. But cervical cancer is also a highly preventable and treatable cancer, thanks to improved screening and vaccination.

Symptoms of cervical cancer

Cervical cancer is a cancer arising from the cervix. Some of the common symptoms are abnormal bleeding, with women suffering from cervical cancer experiencing abnormal vaginal bleeding. An increased vaginal discharge is also a symptom of cervical cancer. It may be foul smelling, watery, thick or contain mucus. Similarly, pain during urination can be a symptom of advanced cervical cancer or unexpected bleeding between regular menstrual periods, after sexual intercourse, or during a pelvic exam. This is due the irritation of the cervix during these activities. The cervix (mouth of the uterus) can be examined by the pap smear test which is a simple test performed by the gynaecologist to detect early pre-cancer changes in the cervix. The early stages of cervical cancer may be completely free of symptoms. Vaginal bleeding, contact bleeding (one most common form being bleeding after sexual intercourse), or (rarely) a vaginal mass may indicate the presence of malignancy.

Cervical cancer during pregnancy

Cervical cancer during pregnancy is relatively uncommon. However, the incidence is expected to increase as more women delay childbearing. It is estimated that about three percent of cervical cancer cases are diagnosed during pregnancy. Although the odds of this happening are small, it’s important to be aware of the possibility. If you’re diagnosed with cervical cancer when you are pregnant, what will happen will largely depend on these factors:

1. The type of cervical cancer you have.

2. How big the tumour is and whether it has spread (its stage).

3. How many weeks pregnant you are.

Some pregnant women do not have cervical cancer, but are diagnosed with having “dysplasia” – mild cervical abnormalities or precancerous cells that could progress to cervical cancer. A colposcopy, a kind of test where doctors use special equipment to get a close-up look at the cervix is conducted on the patient for further analysis. If you are more than three months pregnant, doctors usually allow the patient to continue the pregnancy but you may have the baby early by caesarean section. In case the pregnancy is less than three months old, your doctor may want to treat you straight away. Leaving the treatment for more than six months is too long to leave a cervical cancer (if diagnosed) without treatment.

Making decisions about treatment

Deciding on treatment when you are pregnant can be very difficult. You will need some time to think and to figure out your options. Make sure you have had the opportunity to ask all the questions you need to. You can also ask if there is anyone else you (and your partner) can talk to, such as a specialist nurse or counsellor.

Although it’s rare, you can be diagnosed with cancer while you’re pregnant. It’s also possible to get pregnant while you’re being treated for cancer. Pregnancy doesn’t cause cancer, and in most cases, being pregnant won’t make cancer grow faster in your body.

Given the complex ethical and medical issues present, management of cervical cancer in women who do not choose or are unable to terminate pregnancy requires individualised consideration of the stage of disease, treatment options, patient preferences, and foetal viability. These cases require multidisciplinary collaboration with a gynecologic oncologist, maternal-foetal medicine specialist, and neonatologist, as well as clinical support for the associated psychosocial distress that accompanies this situation.

Patients who are diagnosed with cervical cancer and continue their pregnancy should be closely followed until delivery. Over the years, advanced medical science has enabled gynecologists to perfect a new surgical technique that only removes cancerous cervix while preserving the womb.

Risk factors of cervical cancer

Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection

The HPV infection appears to be involved in the development of more than 90 per cent of cases. Most people who have had HPV infections, however, do not develop cervical cancer. Other risk factors include smoking, a weak immune system, birth control pills, starting sex at a young age, and having many sexual partners, but these are less important. Cervical cancer typically develops from precancerous changes over 10 to 20 years. About 90 per cent of cervical cancer cases are squamous cell carcinomas, 10 per cent are adenocarcinoma, and a small number are other types. Diagnosis is typically done through cervical screening, followed by a biopsy. Medical imaging is then done to determine whether or not the cancer has spread.

HPV vaccines protect against between two and seven high-risk strains of this family of viruses and may prevent up to 90 per cent of cervical cancers. As the risk of cancer still exists, guidelines recommend continuing regular pap smears. Other methods of prevention include having few or no sexual partners and the use of condoms. Cervical cancer screening using the pap smear or acetic acid can identify precancerous changes, which can be treated to prevent the development of cancer.

Smoking

Women who smoke are about twice as likely as non-smokers to get cervical cancer. Tobacco by-products have been found in the cervical mucus of women who smoke. Researchers believe that these substances damage the DNA of cervix cells and may contribute to the development of cervical cancer. Smoking also makes the immune system less effective in fighting HPV infections. Cigarette smoking, both active and passive, increases the risk of cervical cancer.

Weak immune systems

The immune system is important in destroying cancer cells and slowing their growth and spread. In women with HIV, a cervical pre-cancer might develop into an invasive cancer faster than it normally would. Another group of women at risk for cervical cancer are those taking drugs to suppress their immune response, such as those being treated for an autoimmune disease (in which the immune system sees the body’s own tissues as foreign and attacks them, as it would a germ) or those who have had an organ transplant.

Long-term use of oral contraceptives (birth control pills)

Long-term use of oral contraceptives is associated with increased risk of cervical cancer. Women who have used oral contraceptives for 5 to 9 years have about three times the incidence of invasive cancer, and those who used them for 10 years or longer have about four times the risk.

Prevention is better than cure: Get a vaccination

Based on your age, overall health here are some things that may prevent pre-cancers and conditions that lead to pre-cancers.

1. Get an HPV vaccine

The HPV vaccine is one step to prevention and does not protect against all types of virus, yet is important to take the dosage, because it protects against the common types of viruses. It certainly helps in preventing infections if you have already been exposed to the virus. A vaccination can help and protect one type of HPV and also protect from new exposures.

2. Get screening tests, including the Pap test and HPV test.

3. Do not smoke.

4. Avoid sex with multiple partners.

5. Use a condom while having sex.

Worldwide, cervical cancer is both the fourth-most common cause of cancer and the fourth-most common cause of death from cancer in women. In developed countries, the widespread use of cervical screening programs has dramatically reduced rates of cervical cancer. Infection with some types of HPV is the greatest risk factor for cervical cancer, followed by smoking. HIV infection is also a risk factor. Not all of the causes of cervical cancer are known, however, and several other contributing factors have been implicated.

The pap smear can be used as a screening test, but is false negative in up to 50 per cent of cases of cervical cancer. Confirmation of the diagnosis of cervical cancer or precancer requires a biopsy of the cervix. This is often done through colposcopy, a magnified visual inspection of the cervix aided by using a dilute acetic acid (e.g. vinegar) solution to highlight abnormal cells on the surface of the cervix.

Prognosis depends on the stage of the cancer. The chance of a survival rate around 100 per cent is high for women with microscopic forms of cervical cancer. With treatment, the five-year relative survival rate for the earliest stage of invasive cervical cancer is 92 per cent, and the overall (all stages combined) five-year survival rate is about 72 per cent.

(The writer is Consultant-Obesetriction and Gynaecologist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, NaviMumbai,Vashi.)