World Breastfeeding Week: Most moms concerned about breastfeeding in pandemic

Only two per cent of mothers do not have any concern regarding breastfeeding their baby at present, and four out of five mothers feel infants who are breast-fed, have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Only two per cent of mothers do not have any concern regarding breastfeeding their baby at present, and four out of five mothers feel infants who are breast-fed, have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Many new mothers are dealing with their own fears, with regard to raising their kids amid the ongoing pandemic. And now, a recent survey has found that most new mothers are quite concerned about breastfeeding their baby in these times.

Conducted by Momspresso, a user-generated content platform for women, the survey done with 800 mothers in the age groups of 25-35 years and 36-45 years, has found that 93 per cent of respondents are concerned about breastfeeding right now. While four out of 10 mothers want to ensure their babies don’t fall sick during COVID-19 pandemic, three out of five mothers feel breastfeeding is a challenging experience in the current situation.

ALSO READ | Young kids could spread COVID-19 as much as older children, adults: Study

In fact, the survey breaks up the key concerns to show that while 37 per cent of mothers do not want their babies to fall sick, 25 per cent of them have self-hygiene concerns. And while 13 per cent want to ensure that they do not fall sick, 8 per cent do not want their babies to develop respiratory problems. Four per cent of mothers have concerns about their inadequate milk supply, and 3 per cent worry about sore and cracked nipples.

Only two per cent of mothers do not have any concern regarding breastfeeding their baby at present, and four out of five mothers feel infants who are breast-fed, have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection. Nine out of 10 mothers feel breast milk contains antibodies that are transferred to the baby, and once breast-fed they have passive immunity for a longer time.

ALSO READ | Protein is important for pregnant and breastfeeding women

Of the 800 mothers surveyed online, 65 per cent are non-working and 35 per cent are working. Besides immunity, the second reason for them wanting to breast-feed their babies has been to fulfill nutritional requirements, and to help to form a close bond with them.

The geographical coverage of the survey included major cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd