World Autism Awareness Day: Tips for parents who have kids with autism

By Dr. Sarang Goel

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Autism spectrum disease affects around 1 in every 160 children. Autism spectrum disorders are a category of disorders marked by difficulties with social interaction and communication, aberrant patterns of activities and behaviours, such as problems transitioning from one activity to another, and unexpected reactions to sensations. Prevalence and incidence statistics about autism in India is around 1 in 500. According to a study, an estimated three million people in Indian sub-continent live with autistic spectrum disorder (ASD).

Every year on 2nd April, World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) allows us to discuss autism, a health concern that is all too often overlooked. Autism is generally not diagnosed until much later, even though it can be noticed as early as childhood.

Early symptoms that should not be missed

There is no single cause for autism spectrum disorder. (Source: Representative image/Pexels) There is no single cause for autism spectrum disorder. (Source: Representative image/Pexels)

Early indicators of autism spectrum condition in children include less eye contact, lack of responsiveness to their name, and indifference toward caretakers. Some children may develop properly for the initial months or years of their lives, but subsequently become distant, violent, or lose language abilities. It is important to know that each child with autism spectrum condition is likely to have a distinct pattern of behaviour and severity level, ranging from mild to high. Some children with autism spectrum condition have learning difficulties and some show indicators of IQ below average. Other children with the illness have average to above-average intellect; they learn quickly but struggle to communicate and apply what they’ve learned in everyday situations, as well as adjust to social situations.

What causes autism and what is the solution to it?

There is no single cause for autism spectrum disorder. Given the disorder’s complexity and the fact that symptoms and severity vary, there are likely multiple causes. Autism can be linked to genetic conditions, such as Rett syndrome or fragile X syndrome, in certain children. Genetic variations (mutations) may raise the likelihood of autism spectrum disorder in other children. Other genes may influence brain growth or communication between brain cells, or they may influence the severity of symptoms. Some genetic mutations appear to be inherited, while others appear to happen by chance.

Although there is no cure for autism spectrum condition, there are treatments available. Early detection and intervention are the most beneficial, since they can aid with behaviour, abilities, and language development. Intervention, on the other hand, is beneficial at any age. Though children with autism spectrum disorder do not usually outgrow their symptoms, they can learn to function well.

Stigmas and myths associated with autism

One of the main reasons why many parents keep diseases like autism concealed is a lack of information about mental health. Many individuals are unaware that such illnesses can affect children as early as a few months old. Such individuals exhibit abnormal behaviours and lack of public awareness of the disease which makes society less compassionate and stigmatises the disorder. In their growing years, these children are subjected to bullying, filthy remarks and humiliation, which drives them to seek solace in their families.

One of the most common misconceptions regarding autism is that it is a sickness. Some people believe that, like an illness, autism may be treated with medicine and treatment and that autistic people are thus “unwell.” None of it is correct as autism is not a mental health disorder; it is a neurological condition.

Tips for parents who have kids with autism

A positive mindset is highly recommended for parents with autistic children. (Source: Representative image/Pexels) A positive mindset is highly recommended for parents with autistic children. (Source: Representative image/Pexels)

In India, the awareness on autism has come a long way in the last two decades; identification and diagnosis are made at a younger age, there are more facilities that cater to the requirements of people with autism, and there are some advances in general public awareness. There are basic, everyday things that make a difference, in addition to the medical care and therapies that you may arrange for your kid’s benefit.

*Keep an optimistic mind-set: Positive reinforcement works wonders for kids with autism spectrum disorder, just like it does for everyone else. Compliment them on their positive behaviour and make sure they understand what you enjoyed about their actions by being explicit. Find a way to reward them, whether it’s by giving them more playtime or giving them a small prize.

*Stay consistent on routines: Ensure that they receive constant supervision and interaction so that they may put what they’ve learned in treatment into practise. Talk to their instructors and therapists and try to agree on a set of strategies and methods of interaction so you can take what they’re learning at home with you.

*Give it time: As you figure out what works best for your child, you’ll probably explore a variety of strategies, therapies and approaches. Keep an optimistic attitude and don’t become disappointed if they don’t respond well to one strategy.

*Bring your child along on your regular outings: You could feel its better not to expose your child to certain settings if their conduct is unpredictable. However, taking them on routine chores such as grocery shopping or a trip to the post office may assist them in acclimating to the outside world.

*Get assistance: Support from other families, professionals, and friends, whether online or in person, can be quite beneficial. Maintain a group of friends and family members who are familiar with your child’s diagnosis. Support groups can be a valuable resource for sharing advice and information as well as meeting other parents facing similar issues. Counselling for individuals, couples, or families can also be beneficial. Consider what could make your life a little easier and seek assistance.

*Make sure you look after yourself: As a caretaker, you must keep your body and mind in top shape in order to meet the challenges that arise daily. Slow down, plan and look out ways to care for yourself so that you have enough of yourself (physically, mentally, and emotionally) to give.

Above all, just remember that learning all you can about autism and getting involved in treatments and therapies will go a long way toward helping your child.

(The author is MBBS PGDCM FID MBAHH, Ayu Health Hospitals)