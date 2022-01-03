Seven winter healthcare tips for you and your newborn

Winters in the northern part of the country are merciless. If you are not careful, it can lead to common illnesses like cold and flu. In the pandemic, it is all the more important to take care of yourself and boost your immunity.

If you are a new mother, you have to make sure both you and the baby are comfortable. Dr Sushma Tomar, consultant obstetrics and gynecology, Fortis Hospital Kalyan, shares some winter healthcare tips; read on.

1. Dress right: Protect yourself and your baby from the cold by dressing up in layers while going out. Caps, socks, and mittens should be part of your baby’s clothing, even during night-time. Remember, however, to not overdress the baby. Assess the room temperature first. The clothing should not restrict the baby’s movement. For yourself, be adequately dressed in a fabric that doesn’t rub and harm your baby’s skin when you carry them.

2. Hot oil massage: It can be extremely soothing and relaxing for you and your little one. You can opt for mustard oil, olive oil or a combination of almond and olive oil. It is good for the skin as well. A warm oil massage after bath or at bedtime will relax the baby and help them sleep better.

3. Maintain the right temperature: It is important to keep the right temperature in the child’s room. Ensure there is enough light and fresh air coming into the room.

4. A healthy diet: Soups, salads, green vegetables, cereals like bajra and makka are nutritious and beneficial for a new mother. For the baby, it is best to breastfeed, as it is the main source of nutrients. Breast milk protects against a host of infections and diseases. It strengthens the baby’s immune system, and the closeness to a mother’s body keeps the baby warm.

5. Good hygiene: As the baby is close to the mother all the time, lack of hygiene can lead to infections in both the mother and the child. Wash your hands before carrying the baby. Ensure that people who come close to the baby wear a mask.

6. Vaccination: Ensure that you and your baby get the required vaccinations. Speak with your doctor about all the vaccinations that are relevant for your newborn. Get your Covid jab, too.

7. Covid-appropriate behaviour: While venturing out or if there are guests at home, exercise Covid-appropriate behaviour to protect yourself and your new baby. Avoid taking the baby out early in the morning or later in the evening. If you plan to sit with the baby out in the sun, dress up the child accordingly. The baby’s ears, hands, feet, and chest should be properly covered. If going out at night is unavoidable, cover the baby properly. It is also good to keep the baby close to your body.

