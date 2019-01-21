What is the right toothbrush for your child?

By Neetal Narang

Advertising

Inculcating the habit of oral hygiene is important, especially among toddlers. Brushing two times a day for two minutes is vital to your child’s dental health. However, this is one of the most ignored healthcare segments across the world.

According to the World Health Organisation, “Oral health is essential to general health and quality of life. It is a state of being free from mouth and facial pain, oral and throat cancer, oral infection and sores, periodontal (gum) disease, tooth decay, tooth loss, and other diseases and disorders that limit an individual’s capacity in biting, chewing, smiling, speaking and psychosocial wellbeing.”

There are some important aspects one has to keep in mind while purchasing a toothbrush, especially for children. The head size of the toothbrush has to be as per the age of the child for effective cleaning, so that it can reach all corners of the mouth and jaw. Parents should also take note about the kind of bristles being used in the toothbrush. Since the gums are soft at a young age, the bristles should be soft as well, so that the gum tissues aren’t damaged. The handle of the toothbrush should be of ideal size (lengthwise and circumference wise) keeping in mind the small palm size of children, thus ensuring a proper grip during brushing. Children from the age of six to eight years of age are mostly capable of brushing by themselves. Parents should inspect their child’s teeth if they feel their child is missing certain areas in the mouth.

Getting kids to brush their teeth is a tedious task as they find it a boring activity. To engage and cultivate the habit of brushing, pick a toothbrush with an attractive design and colours. Additional features like a hygiene cap and suction base go a long way in attracting kids to use toothbrushes. Since kids seldom engage in brushing for the recommended amount of time and number of rotations, a brush integrating innovative features (like a light or music) can get them interested. Bad oral health can be the cause for several diseases, thus it’s important to inculcate the right hygiene habits at an early age.

It is equally important for parents to choose the right toothpaste along with the right toothbrush. Kids at a young age tend to swallow pastes because of the taste or while learning the right brushing technique. Thus, a fluoride-free toothpaste is recommended for kids so that it’s not detrimental to their health even if they swallow.

Making a habit of maintaining good oral hygiene is not only important for your teeth and gums, but for overall mind and body health.

Advertising

(The writer is President-Communications & Corporate Affairs, JHS Svendgaard Laboratories.)