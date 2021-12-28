Ways to protect your babies from dryness this winter

By Rajesh Vohra

Right from comfy sweaters and all-day cuddles with your baby, winter brings so many things to look forward to. In this season, babies need a little extra care as they are more sensitive than adults. They are prone to dry skin which can even lead to redness and itchiness if left untreated.

Following are some helpful tips for keeping the infants’ skin smooth, soft and happy during the winter months.

Follow skincare regime

With babies, we should always follow the regime of massaging, bathing and moisturising. Skin of a newborn is very gentle and requires extra care especially in winters. Massage the baby with special baby oil, which is easily absorbed leaving no dryness in the skin. Then next step is to bathe your baby in warm water, an equally important step in winter skin care routine. Use a gentle body wash and shampoo which helps to moisturise the bath and maintain the moisture balance of skin. After the bath, moisturise your baby’s skin with a gentle body lotion infused with natural ingredients like almond milk, shea butter that helps protect skin from excessive dryness, leaving it soft and supple all-day long.

Moisturising throughout the day

In winters, parents should always make sure that baby is being moisturised properly specially the most exposed areas like face, hands and legs after bath to keep the baby’s skin soft and supple throughout the day. Use good quality moisturizing rich cream and body lotion which maintains 24 hours moisturisation, does not clog pores and also strengthens and heals skin.

Products with natural ingredients

Baby skincare products, which are available in the market, are loaded with chemicals and that can be harsh on a baby’s delicate skin. So, always use products which comprise of plant-based specialised natural ingredients like aloe vera, calendula, shea butter, almond oil, rice oil, oats, wheat oil, corn starch, tapioca starch. While shopping for babies’ products, make sure that products are free from parabens, alcohol, SLS and SLES and contain no colour, dyes, mineral oil and silicone.

Protect skin against diaper rash

During winter, it is important to change your baby’s diaper often and clean the diaper area thoroughly, as wet diapers can lead to infections and rashes. Always use gentle wipes enriched with aloe vera and chamomile, which keep the baby’s skin soft and moisturised.

Though it may seem challenging to devote so much time and attention to your baby’s skin, it’s actually quite easy, once you develop a routine and know what to look out for. These tips will keep your little one’s delicate skin healthy, soft, and hydrated all winter long.

(In assistance with Chicco Research Centre. The writer is CEO, Artsana India (Chicco).