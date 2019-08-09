8 ways to prepare your little ones for the monsoon

By Meenal Arora

The rainy season or monsoons bring with it a lot of happiness and memories and at the same time invite illnesses. Therefore, we as parents should be extra cautious and protective during this season. Here are some tips to protect children in the rainy season.

1. Equip them with proper rain gear

Umbrellas, raincoats and boots are required by little ones during this season. Make sure they are fully equipped before they move out of the house.

2. Empty or cover water containers

Stagnant water is the home of dengue and malaria-causing mosquitoes. Make sure that water coolers and other such places are emptied or covered to lower the chances of mosquito breeding, which as a result can affect your kids and other family members.

3. Drink clean filtered water

Drinking contaminated water results in diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, etc., to which children are more prone than adults. In such a situation, it is imperative that parents be on their toes for providing children and family with clean, filtered and germ-free water.

4. Proper hand wash regularly

Teach your children to wash their hands regularly and properly from an antiseptic handwash. Hands should be washed before eating and after coming from outside because one carries disease-causing germs which make their way from hands to the mouth and then to the stomach, contributing as a major cause of illness.

5. Take extra care of their food

Provide your kids with a healthy diet and boost their immune responses through proper nutrition. Give them lots of fruits, vegetables, fruit juices and avoid roadside street food during this season to keep them and their immune system healthy. Educate children in rainy season about the ill-effects of eating unhealthy food.

6. Take a shower

Diseases develop when the body experiences a sudden drop in temperature, which generally occurs when your kids get wet in the rain. Taking a shower after getting wet in the rain, helps the body by stabilising the cold temperature and brings it back to normal. Also, after taking a shower, give them something hot to drink like tea, coffee or vegetable soup.

7. Clean surroundings, healthy you

Keep your surroundings clean by removing stagnant water, preventing wet walls, keeping windows closed while it’s raining, etc. This prevents mosquitoes, flies and other disease-carrying insects from swarming all over the place. This step is very important to protect children in rainy season.

8. Vaccination

Ask for your doctor’s advice on getting your kids vaccinated against common illnesses.

This rainy season, allow your children to smile and enjoy this shower of happiness. So, be proactive and spread health and happiness all around your house.

(The writer is Founder Director – Shemford & Shemrock Group of Schools.)