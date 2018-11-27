Watch out for these signs of respiratory problems in kids

By Dr Shishir Bhatnagar

Advertising

Is your child gasping for breath or does your child look ill? Is the child breathing very fast or coughing and sneezing continuously? What can you do to enhance his immunity? Should you look for places where there is more greenery? Parents with children below 5 years or up to 10 years are struggling with answers to these questions.

These could be symptoms of respiratory problems. Acute respiratory infections (ARIs) are one of the major factors contributing to the mortality and morbidity among children under five years. There are many infections and conditions that can affect your child’s respiratory tract. Some children’s lung conditions are similar to adult conditions, but many are very different.

Pollution induces allergic sensitisation and oxidative stress, increasing the individual susceptibility to respiratory infection. Infections of the nose, sinuses and throat are called upper respiratory tract infections. Children usually get more of these because they are not yet immune to the viruses that usually cause them. Most of the time, they will recover by themselves.

Common respiratory illnesses in children:

Advertising

Asthma

Bronchiolitis

WALRI

Bronchitis

Pneumonia

Viral Croup

Upper Respiratory Tract Infections

Upper respiratory tract infections (URTI) are one of the most common infectious diseases that are caused by an acute infection which involves the upper respiratory tract including the nose, sinuses, pharynx or larynx. This commonly includes nasal obstruction, sore throat, tonsillitis, pharyngitis, laryngitis, sinusitis, common cold and whooping cough. Most infections are viral in nature and in other instances the cause may be bacterial. Upper respiratory tract infections can also be fungal or helminth (parasitic worms) in origin, but these are far less common.

Pneumococcal Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a lung disease and one of the most common serious forms of pneumococcal disease. Its symptoms include fever, cough, chest pain, breathing problems. Pneumococcal bacteria can also infect the upper respiratory tract and can spread to the blood, lungs, middle ear or nervous system. Pneumococcal pneumonia mainly causes illness in children younger than 5 years old and adults 65 years of age or older. Most pneumococcal infections are mild. However, some can be deadly or result in long-term problems, such as brain damage or hearing loss.

Bronchitis: Inflammation of the bronchial tubes

One of the most common types of upper respiratory tract infections is bronchitis, which is caused by a viral infection. It can occur as part of many infections such as a cold, flu, whooping cough or measles. A child with bronchitis may have the usual signs of a cold including a running nose, sore throat and mild fever, and then develop a cough. The cough is often dry at first, then moist after a couple of days. A child may have a ‘barking character of cough’. There may be a slight wheeze and a feeling of shortness of breath. Children who are exposed to tobacco smoke are more at risk of catching colds and developing bronchitis. The chemicals in tobacco smoke irritate the eyes, nose and air passages too.

Asthma

Asthma is a chronic lung disease with recurrent cough and breathlessness which can be life-threatening if not properly managed or diagnosed on time, especially in children. When a child has asthma, their lungs are extra sensitive to certain stimuli, or “triggers”. These triggers range from viral infections to allergens to irritating gases and particles in the air. Each child reacts differently to the factors that may trigger asthma, including respiratory infections and colds, cigarette smoke, allergic reactions to allergens such as pollen, dust and food. Exposure to cold air or sudden temperature change will impact asthma patients significantly.

Solutions are available to reduce emissions of dangerous pollutants, including cleaner transport, cleaner cooking and heating fuels and technologies, energy-efficient housing and urban planning, low- or zero-emission power generation, cleaner, safer industrial technologies and better municipal waste management. The WHO air quality guidelines provide recommended thresholds and limits for key ambient air pollutants that must be met. Over half of deaths (45%) among children less than 5 years old are from acute lower respiratory tract infections due to particulate matter inhaled from indoor air pollution from household solid fuels.

Parents must watch for following symptoms which may be indicative of serious respiratory problems in children:

Recurrent night time/early morning cough which does not go easily.

Cough appearing with season changes with mild to moderate running nose.

Chest tightness repeatedly informed by the child.

Difficulty in breathing especially during exertion.

Clear watery discharge from nose, recurrent massive sneezing, excessive snoring.

Low grade fever with cough persisting for more than 2 weeks.

Individual efforts to reduce air pollution are among the best ways that we can contribute to health of our children.

Advertising

(The writer is Consultant–Paediatrics and Neonatology, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Noida. He is also a Master Trainer Asthma (IAP) and member of Pediatric Respiratory Society.)