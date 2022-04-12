Top five vaccines to boost your child’s immunity

Children are more vulnerable than adults when it comes to health. The pandemic has made them susceptible to diseases that will directly affect their immune system, warns Dr Aashutosh Soniya, consultant paediatrician, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram.

“A strong immune system decreases the risks of infections in kids and also keeps them active and healthy,” he says.

The doctor lists the five most important vaccine shots that can help in strengthening a child’s immunity right from an early age; read on.

Chickenpox

The best way to keep your child protected against chickenpox is by getting them 2 shots of the vaccination. The first shot should be given between the age of 12-15 months and the next dose should be given between 4-6 years. Chickenpox is one of the most prevalent diseases among kids and it can even become serious, hindering the immunity system. This highly contagious disease is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV) and can be very uncomfortable. Usually, the side effects of this vaccination are very mild and temporary. Some of the most common ones include sore arms, light fever, rashes, and stiffness in the joints.

Measles

Another common disease among kids, measles spreads quickly and gives high fever and rashes. Hence, it is recommended to have at least 2 shots of MMR vaccination between the age of 12-15 months and 4-6 years. This viral disease is caused by a virus called morbillivirus and does not show any symptoms for at least 14 days. The side effects of the vaccination are very similar to that of chickenpox. In some cases, children may also experience diarrhoea which can last for a few days. Apart from that, the vaccination is completely safe.

Flu

Although flu is common among people of different age groups, for kids, it can be very dangerous because their immune system is weaker than adults. It is recommended to get a yearly shot of vaccination right after 6 months to prevent the potential risk of this disease. The virus attacks lungs, nose, and throat, and children with chronic disease are at a higher risk, especially below the age of 5 years.

Typhoid

Kids are more vulnerable to the outside environment. They are at a higher risk of getting typhoid which is a bacterial disease that spreads through contaminated food and water. The infection spreads through the entire body infecting many vital organs; it is important for parents to get their children vaccinated right after birth. The first dose of the TCV is given at the age of 9-12 months.

Tetanus

This is a very serious disease that attacks the nervous system and is caused by a bacterium that produces toxins. Since kids are most likely to get hurt while getting exposed to the natural environment, the bacteria is likely to enter their bodies through open wounds. Hence, it is recommended to get 5 doses of DTaP and 1 booster dose of Tdap between the age of 2 to 12 years, which has tetanus toxins.

