Unexplained infertility: An Instagram influencer shares her journey to create awareness

Anna Victoria, an Instagram influencer with over 1.2 million followers, recently shared an image of her bloated stomach, pointing out that this wasn’t a post about her pregnancy but an IVF journey.

In an earlier post, she spoke about “unexplained infertility”, and shared, “They can’t figure out why I haven’t been able to conceive on my own. I hope no women has to endure fertility struggles, but if she does, I want her to know she’s not alone and it’s way more common than we think.”

Every single one of my tests and lab results all come back ‘perfect’, said Victoria, who is trying to raise awareness on what women undergo during IVF treatment. She remarked, “Since unfortunately infertility rates are on the rise, many people know someone going through infertility. I hope to shed light on what that friend or family member will endure so they can be more empathetic to their experience.

On her latest post, she wrote, “When I took this photo, I didn’t realize how much of a prego pose this was. So no, this isn’t what it seems. This is actually the bloating that lasted 5 solid DAYS from the egg retrieval. A part of me isn’t sure what was more painful, the procedure itself, or the bloating that resulted from it. The answer is probably both.”

It also felt a lot worse than it looks, she stated. Victoria said she “couldn’t sit or stand or even move for the first three days without wincing in pain or bracing myself.” However, she said that each woman’s experience would be different.

The 31-year-old Los Angeles-based fitness influencer, who has been trying for a baby with husband Luca Ferretti, wrote “Leading up to it, I had to do three injections in my lower belly every night for 11 nights. Those were a piece of cake. Even the bloating leading up to the retrieval wasn’t that bad. …The pain kicked in once the medication wore off, and I was in pretty intense pain for the following three days.”

