Top reasons behind miscarriages, from an expert

By Dr Kaberi Banerjee

A miscarriage is an unwanted pregnancy loss. It occurs when a fertilised egg does not implant into the uterine wall. Many miscarriages happen very early in the pregnancy and go unnoticed by the woman.

A miscarriage occurs most often during the first trimester of pregnancy, usually before 20 weeks. What are the elements that increase the chances of a miscarriage? It is caused by a number of circumstances, including:

Age of the mother. According to studies, the chance of miscarriage is 12 percent to 15 percent for women in their twenties and jumps to around 25 percent for women in their forties. The rising chromosomal abnormalities add to the increased risk of miscarriage as people become older.

Several health issues in the mother might lead to miscarriage. (Representative image/Pexels) Several health issues in the mother might lead to miscarriage. (Representative image/Pexels)

What are the reasons for miscarriage?

Miscarriages can also be caused by several reasons, both known and unknown, such as:

Increased age of the mother

Infection

Chromosomal anomalies

Coagulation disorders

Exposure to dangers in the environment and at work, such as excessive quantities of radiation or poisonous agents

and at work, such as excessive quantities of radiation or poisonous agents Hormonal imbalances are a common occurrence.

Smoking, consuming alcohol, and taking illegal substances are all examples of lifestyle influences.

Immune system disorders, such as lupus.

Severe kidney disease.

Congenital heart disease (CHD) is a kind of congenital cardiac defect

Diabetes that hasn’t been managed well.

Thyroid illness is a condition affecting the thyroid gland .

. Radiation.

Miscarriage symptoms

These include:

Bleeding

Cramps

Pain in the abdomen

Lower back pain, which can be minor to severe

Pain in the stomach

Weakness

Fever accompanied by any of these symptoms

After a miscarriage, the mother may experience spotting and some pain. If you experience any of the following symptoms like severe bleeding, a fever, chills, or discomfort, see your doctor right away since these might indicate an infection.

Diagnosis of a miscarriage

Your doctor will conduct the following to see whether you’ve suffered a miscarriage:

They’ll examine your cervix to determine if it’s begun to dilate. An ultrasound examination using sound waves is used to look for a baby’s heartbeat.

Your doctor uses blood tests to check for pregnancy hormones in your blood and compare them to previous levels.

If tissue from your miscarriage has left your body, your doctor may send it to a lab for confirmation. It can also help rule out the possibility that your symptoms are due to something else.

If you’ve had two or more miscarriages, your doctor may order these tests to check your genes or those of your partner.

The loss of a baby before the 20th week of pregnancy is a miscarriage. Spontaneous abortion is the medical term for a miscarriage. However, it is not an abortion in the traditional sense of the word.

Miscarriages occur in up to half of all pregnancies, most commonly before a woman misses her period or even realises she’s pregnant. A miscarriage occurs in 15 percent to 25 percent of all recognised pregnancies.

The good news is that most miscarriages do not repeat, so one must not panic. However, if it is recurrent, medical opinion must be sought.

(The writer is MD, Advance Fertility and Gynaecology Centre.)

